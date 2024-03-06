FC 24: How to complete Fantasy FC Tielemans - Costs & Solutions

Once a wonderkid!

06 Mar 2024 6:11 PM +00:00

The Fantasy FC promo is drawing to a close, and EA has released another SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team for all players to complete.

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans has been added to Ultimate Team as a Fantasy FC player and players who complete the SBC will be hoping for good performances from both the player and Aston Villa so that his Fantasy FC card gets as many upgrades as possible.

We will go through the cheapest solutions for this Squad Building Challenge so you can add Fantasy FC Youri Tielemans to your Ultimate Team.

Fantasy FC Tielemans SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans being given a Fantasy FC item as the promo comes to a close this week.

Aston Villa has had a terrific season so far under Unai Emery, and they sit in the last Champions League place in the Premier League, which means there is a high chance that Tielemans may get upgraded in the next four domestic matches.

The Midlands club faces Tottenham, West Ham, Wolves, and Manchester City next in the Premier League, and although none of these teams will be a walk in the park if they continue their form then Tielemans owners will be delighted.

EA has given the Villa CM an 89-rated Fantasy FC card with some great stats including 82 pace, 86 shooting, 91 passing, 87 dribbling, 82 defending, and 80 physical, making him part of the 'Gullit Gang.'

click to enlarge + 4 Fantasy FC Tielemans

Tielemans has also been given two PlayStyles+, with the Long Ball Pass, and the First Touch PS+ now on his card, as well as, having a five-star weak foot, and four star skill moves.

With the player's stats and abilities now in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for this SBC, so you can add Fantasy FC Youri Tielemans to your Ultimate Team.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Top Form

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Premier League

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once this SBC has been completed, you will be able to add Fantasy FC Youri Tielemans to your Ultimate Team, and the Belgian will set you back around 305k coins.

Will you be completing this new SBC?

