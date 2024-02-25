FC 24: How to complete Fantasy FC Heroes Giuly SBC - Costs & Solutions

Starting Fantasy FC with a bang!

26 Feb 2024 11:50 AM +00:00

The Fantasy FC promo is out now, and there are some insane players available in packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

This two-week promo includes a bunch of live cards that can be upgraded based on the performances of the featured players and their teams in real life.

A new SBC is now available for all players to complete in Ultimate Team, and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add Fantasy FC Heroes Ludovic Giuly to your squad.

Fantasy FC Heroes Giuly SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the Fantasy FC promo, and former French international Ludovic Giuly has been added as a Fantasy FC Heroes item.

click to enlarge + 3 Fantasy FC Heroes Giuly

Giuly had an exceptional career, playing for the likes of Lyon, AS Monaco, Barcelona, Roma, and PSG, plus more, and his Fantasy FC Heroes card is available to be upgraded, with the winger's upgrade depending on his former teams' results.

This new Fantasy FC Heroes item is 90-rated and has some fantastic stats, including 92 pace, 88 shooting, 88 passing, and 91 dribbling.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Fantasy FC Heroes Giuly SBC.

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EasySBC Ligue 1

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EasySBC France

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

There we have it, once all of the squads necessary for this SBC have been submitted, you will be able to add Fantasy FC Hero Giuly to your Ultimate Team, with the SBC costing around 92.7K coins.

Fantasy FC Team 1 is here | Title Update 10 Predicted Release Date & Fixes | Prime Gaming Pack 5 Out Now | Career Mode Features Fans Want in FC 25 | Future Stars Glow Up Evolutions Guide | EA Spark Backlash Over "Packs For You" Section

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.