Primary Subject: FC 26 Into the Spotlight Evolution

FC 26 Into the Spotlight Evolution Key Update: A free, attacker-focused upgrade that grants the meta Finesse Shot+ and Technical+ combination.

A free, attacker-focused upgrade that grants the meta Finesse Shot+ and Technical+ combination. Status: Live (start by April 20)

Live (start by April 20) Last Verified: April 15, 2026

April 15, 2026 Quick Answer: Into the Spotlight is a versatile free Evolution to do for attackers, keeping them ready before the Team of the Season power curve hits. Top choices include Cruyff, Henry, and Pina.

Into the Spotlight is a free attacker-focused Evolution in FC 26. It does not provide a massive increase to stats like Il Capitano and has much tighter restrictions.

The upgrade is best done with the chain in mind. Considering Team of the Season is next and will likely have plenty of massive Evolutions, you can keep one attacker ready with decent stat improvements and PlayStyles.

All that said, here are the best players for Into the Spotlight Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Into the Spotlight Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for Into the Spotlight Evolution are:

Johan Cruyff (Winter Wildcards Baby ICON)

(Winter Wildcards Baby ICON) Claudia Pina (Cornerstones)

(Cornerstones) Thierry Henry (Winter Wildcards Baby ICON)

(Winter Wildcards Baby ICON) Linda Caicedo (Unbreakables)

(Unbreakables) Melchie Dumornay (Thunderstruck)

While the Evolution only restricts CMs and CBs, the ideal position for the upgrades is attackers, particularly strikers or attacking midfielders.

Finesse Shot+ being the first PlayStyle+ means you can use this upgrade to add the deadly goal-scoring combo of Finesse Shot+ and Low Driven Shot+. Then, add a pace or other suitable PS when 3 PS+ Evolution becomes common.

An ideal attacker should also have passing PS. Incisive Pass and Tiki Taka are the most important ones. Both Cruyff and Pina have them, making them instant top picks for the upgrade.

For players who miss them, you can add them later with chains, as the Evolution only pushes the overall to 89. For low-rated cards, you can do some upgrades before committing to Into the Spotlight, but don't exceed the requirements we listed below.

Into the Spotlight Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for Into the Spotlight Evolution in FC 26.

Requirements

Overall: Max 87

Max 87 Strength: Max 90

Max 90 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Not Position: CB, GK

Upgrades

Overall: +10 (89)

+10 (89) Acceleration: +10 (90)

+10 (90) Agility: +15 (92)

+15 (92) Balance: +15 (92)

+15 (92) Ball Control: +15 (93)

+15 (93) Crossing: +10 (87)

+10 (87) Curve: +15 (92)

+15 (92) Dribbling: +15 (93)

+15 (93) Finishing: +15 (90)

+15 (90) Long Passing: +10 (88)

+10 (88) Long Shots: +15 (90)

+15 (90) Positioning: +15 (90)

+15 (90) Reactions: +15 (91)

+15 (91) Short Passing: +15 (91)

+15 (91) Shot Power: +15 (91)

+15 (91) Sprint Speed: +10 (90)

+10 (90) Stamina: +10 (88)

+10 (88) Vision: +10 (90)

+10 (90) Composure: +15 (91)

+15 (91) Skills: +1

+1 PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot, Technical (2)

Finesse Shot, Technical (2) PlayStyles: Finesse Shot, Technical, First Touch, Inventive, Trickster, Quick Step, Press Proven

That's everything about Into the Spotlight Evolution in FC 26.

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