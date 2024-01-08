Who can blame them?

It's set to be an exciting month for FC 24 as EA begins preparations for the TOTY promo, which is expected to drop in the coming weeks.

As ever, TOTY will celebrate 11 players who have been voted as the best performers over the past twelve months by making them available in packs with significantly upgraded cards. Additionally, a separate Honourable Mentions team could also feature.

With the promo creeping closer, EA has confirmed that voting will begin on 8th January after the full list of nominations was revealed, and it hasn't taken long for fans to express their discontent over two specific absentees.

Fans unhappy with TOTY nominees

Nominees for the Men's FC 24 TOTY have been announced, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland among 85 players selected.

Although people seem satisfied with the list overall, controversy has stemmed from the defensive options up for voting.

Despite playing a key role in Manchester City's treble-winning season, there is no room for Kyle Walker, while the same can be said for Ronald Araujo, who has been an integral part of the FC Barcelona backline.

Fans were quick to highlight their absences from the nominations list by taking to Reddit to express their disbelief.

Reacting to Araujo's snub, one user said: "Kounde got a TOTS last year and got nominated for TOTY. But Araujo who's been far better than him doesn't get either???" Another comment read: "I'm just confused how Kounde is nominated but Araujo isn't."

Meanwhile, others were equally perplexed by Walker missing out, with several labelling the decision as "crazy".

Both defenders were favourites to make the final TOTY, so their exclusion from the promo altogether does come as a surprise and feels slightly harsh. With so many fantastic players to choose from, however, some difficult decisions have to be made, and this is no exception.

