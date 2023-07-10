FC 24 Faces Aren't Exactly Flattering

The hype for EA Sports FC 24 has already started, and earlier today EA dropped the Ultimate Edition cover for their upcoming game. Featuring 31 iconic players from the past and present as well as men and women players it's a great cover. Until you look closer...

It's safe to say that some players got a much better deal out of this than others, who have been done particularly dirty by EA. And the internet is not giving them an easy time of it!

Here we go again

Face scans and graphics are always a big talking point when it comes to FIFA games, and that is continuing into EA Sports FC 24. While Erling Haaland, David Beckham, and Son Heung-min look great, other plays have dropped into the uncanny valley.

Fans were initially thrilled with the cover, but after looking a little closer the responses have been less positive...

NO SALE - Saka's been done dirty

@BallinKy_ expressed his dislike for the quality of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka's appearance, and he certainly has a point.

Other players that aren't looking quite right include Vinicius Jr, Pele, and Ronaldinho. The trio of Brazilians got some rough treatment online, with @5weeld_20 highlighting Ronaldinho's similarity to a legend of gaming from the PlayStation 2 days.

Meanwhile, other players look like they've seen something rather harrowing.

It's a shame as the cover, at first glance, is an excellent representation of everything the series is looking to achieve. From integrating mens and womens football to celebrating icons of the past and the diversity of football's future. It just hasn't been executed that well.

Players will be hoping this isn't a sign of what is to come from the game itself, but given that this cover is now official it might well be.

EA Sports FC release date

Loading...

If EA sticks to its usual sporting schedule, EA Sports FC 24 will likely see a release date on Friday, 29 September 2023, in keeping with the FIFA titles that have gone before.

NEW ERA - EA Sports FC lands in 2023

However, there have been whisperings of an early release date in keeping with the start of the real-life football season. With the 2023/24 Premier League season kicking off on the weekend of Saturday, 12 August, we could see a release date in mid-August instead!

More information is expected to be released over the coming weeks so keep your eyes on RealSport101.com for all the latest news!!