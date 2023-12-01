December has just begun and EA Sports has already introduced exciting content to FC 24. New SBCs have made their way into Ultimate Team, and one of them is the Joey Veerman Eredivisie POTM SBC.

This card possesses some great attributes, with a spectacular 89 passing, an excellent 86 physicality, and a decent 84 dribbling. He can be a great super sub for your squad, or even a starting midfielder if you use a full Eredivisie team.

Without further ado, let's check out the cheapest solutions to the Joey Veerman Eredivisie POTM SBC.

Joey Veerman Eredivisie POTM SBC

Start Date: Friday, 1 December.

Expiry Date: Sunday, 31 December.

Joey Veerman has been phenomenal this season for PSV, being one of the best-performing players of the Eredivisie leaders. PSV has yet to drop a point domestically, with 13 wins and an astonishing goal difference of 43.

In his last five matches, Joey Veerman had 1 goal and two assists and helped PSV further cement their spot at the top of the table. Because of that, he was an obvious choice for POTM.

So, let's find what is the cheapest way to his SBC.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad to unlock the Joey Veerman Eredivisie POTM SBC card. This squad should meet the following requirements:

Joey Veerman Eredivisie POTM SBC

Minimum one player from the Netherlands

Minimum one 85 OVR player

A team rating of a minimum of 83 OVR

11 players in the squad

Reward: 1 x Joey Veerman Eredivisie POTM SBC card.

Cost: 16,200 Coins.

Solutions

Check out our solutions for the Joey Veerman Eredivisie POTM SBC.

Joey Veerman Eredivisie POTM SBC

