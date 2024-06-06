How to Complete FC 24 End of an Era Chhetri SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the End of an Era Sunil Chhetri SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team as the 39-year-old brings the curtains down on his international career.

Below, we'll take a look at Chhetri's official rating, stats, and the cheapest ways to complete his SBC so you can add the experienced forward to your team!

End of an Era Chhetri SBC Cheapest Solutions

On the last full day of the TOTS promo, EA has dropped a brand-new End of an Era SBC to celebrate the legacy of Indian footballing icon, Sunil Chhetri.

Available to earn by completing just one Squad Building Challenge, Chhetri is calling time on his international duties having scored 94 goals across 150 appearances, making him the third-highest scorer of international goals among current players.

End of an Era Chhetri

The Bengaluru FC man has received an incredible 96-rated End of an Era card which comes with some equally impressive stats, including 97 Pace, 93 Shooting, 90 Passing, 92 Dribbling, and 94 Physical.

On top of that, the ST also has a Five-Star Weak Foot and three PlayStyles+, which are Finesse Shot, Chip Shot, and Quick Step.

Sunil Chhetri SBC Solution

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

End of an Era Chhetri SBC Solution

Once all of the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add End of an Era Sunil Chhetri to your Ultimate Team for around 52.1K coins, which is an absolute bargain when you consider his rating and stats.

Chhetri has only just played his final game for India, so completing his SBC would certainly be a fitting tribute to an incredible and much-respected player.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

Ultimate TOTS Out Now | Season 7 Festival of Football Out Now | Greats of the Game Promo Coming Soon | Path to Glory Players Leaked | How to Complete FC 24 End of an Era Reus SBC | Prime Gaming Pack 9 Predicted Release Date & Rewards