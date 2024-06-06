How to Complete FC 24 End of an Era Makoto Hasebe SBC, Costs & Solutions

The End of an Era Makoto Hasebe SBC has just been added to FC 24 and gives players the chance to add the legendary Japanese player to their Ultimate team squad.

So let's take a look at the fastest and cheapest way to complete the FC 24 End of an Era Makoto Hasebe SBC.

End of an Era Makoto Hasebe SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, EA Sports has dropped the End of an Era Makoto Hasebe SBC, giving players a chance to add a unique card of the Japanese center back to their Squad.

This End of an Era Makoto Hasebe card has a 92 OVR and possesses some spectacular attributes, such as 94 defense, 91 passing, 91 dribbling, and 85 pace.

Furthermore, you only need to submit one squad to get your hands on this incredible card, which can be really useful if you have a Bundesliga, or Japanese squad.

Makoto Hasebe

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Makoto Hasebe

Reward:

End of an Era Makoto Hasebe SBC card

After you have submitted this squad, you will be able to add the fantastic End of an Era Makoto Hasebe SBC card to your Ultimate Team squad, for around 25.6K coins.

Will you be completing this latest SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

How to Complete FC 24 End of an Era Chhetri SBC, Costs & Solutions | Ultimate TOTS Out Now | Season 7 Festival of Football Out Now | Greats of the Game Promo Coming Soon | Path to Glory Players Leaked | How to Complete FC 24 End of an Era Reus SBC