FC 24: How to complete End of an Era Lloris - Costs & Solutions

2024 has started with a bang, and a brand-new End of an Era Squad Building Challenge is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Hugo Lloris has joined LAFC after 11 years at Tottenham, and EA has commemorated his time in North London with an End of an Era card available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for the End of an Era Hugo Lloris SBC so that you can add the French goalkeeper to your Ultimate Team.

End of an Era Lloris SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new End of an Era card is out now, and French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is the player in question.

click to enlarge + 3 End of an Era Lloris

Lloris has enjoyed a fantastic career, becoming the captain of Spurs, their record appearance maker, and captained France to their 2018 World Cup victory.

At 37 years of age, Lloris will be trying out the MLS with LAFC following in the footsteps of previous French internationals such as Thierry Henry, and Blaise Matuidi.

EA has given Lloris an insane 91-rated End of an Era item, and his goalkeeping stats look incredible, with 92 reflexes, 91 diving, 90 handling, and 90 positioning.

Easily one of the best goalkeepers in FC 24 Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the End of an Era Lloris SBC.

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Premier League

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 France

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add 91-rated End of an Era Hugo Lloris to your FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Lloris' Squad Building Challenge will set you back around 115k coins.

