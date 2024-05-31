FC 24 End of an Era Julie Soyer Objectives Guide

Team of the Season is coming to an end and EA is releasing some fantastic content to round off the 23/24 campaign, with Ultimate TOTS in packs now as well as some SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives.

One new Objective gives players the chance to add 92-rated Julie Soyer to their team for FREE, with the French fullback being given an End of an Era card in the game mode.

End of an Era Julie Soyer Objectives Guide

FC 24 players have been given endless opportunities to upgrade their Ultimate Team this weekend, with a bunch of new content added to the game mode, including Ultimate TOTS, two new SBCs, an Evolution which gives a +25 OVR upgrade, and a new FREE objective!

This new free player is Paris FC defender Julie Soyer who has announced she will be leaving Paris FC, and after 350 games in D1 Arkema, EA has given Soyer an End of an Era card.

Soyer is now a 92 OVR with some great stats including, 90 pace. 81 shooting, 91 passing, 87 dribbling, 92 defending, and 91 physical, as well as having a five-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves.

The French RB also possesses three new PlayStyles+, including, Whipped Pass+, Intercept+, and First Touch+.

Requirements:

Score 2 goals using a Finesse Shot in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Requirements:

Assist 3 goals with a Through Ball Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Score and Assist

Requirements:

Score and Assist using a French player in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 5

Requirements:

Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 2 players from France in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

By completing this objective, you will be able to redeem 92-rated End of an Era Julie Soyer to your Ultimate Team, as well as open four new packs, all for FREE!

