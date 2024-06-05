FC 24 How to Complete End of an Era Iker Muniain SBC, Costs & Solutions

Content in FC 24 Ultimate Team is at an all-time high, and is about to go up another level with the Euro 2024 Festival of Football Update dropping tomorrow into the game!

Whilst fans look forward to EA's newest release, which will include a Euro 2024 game mode, the Greats of the Game promo, and more; there is a new SBC out now, with Iker Muniain being given an End of an Era card in Ultimate Team.

End of an Era Iker Muniain SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new SBC available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, as Athletic Bilbao legend Iker Muniain waves goodbye to his one and only club, EA has given the Basque midfielder an End of an Era item in Ultimate Team.

Muniain spent 15 years at Athletic Bilbao, graduating from the academy, and capped off his tenure at the club in perfect fashion, by lifting the Copa del Rey trophy in the 23/24 season.

EA has given Iker Muniain a huge boost to his stats, and he is now a 94-rated player with 93 pace, 87 shooting, 94 passing, 96 dribbling, 65 defending, and 82 physical.

The Spanish midfielder possesses four-star skill moves, and a four-star weak foot, and has three new PlayStyles+, which include, Incisive Pass+, Quick Step+, and First Touch+, making for a tricky CAM, who also can play at LM and LW.

End of an Era Iker Muniain SBC Solution

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Once you have submitted the squad needed for this SBC, you will be able to add End of an Era Iker Muniain to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 53k coins to complete!

Will you be adding End of an Era Iker Muniain to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below.

