FC 24: Dribbling Sensation Evolutions Guide

The Team of the Group Stage promo is out now, and EA has dropped a ton of content to go with it.

A brand-new Evolution has been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the Dribbling Sensation lets players upgrade a player from their Ultimate Team by two OVRs.

Together we will go through the complete guide to complete the FC 24: Dribbling Sensation Evolution, so let's dive in.

Dribbling Sensation Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Dribbling Sensation Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every player in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Dribbling Sensation Evolution.

Overall: Max. 84

Pace: Max. 84

Shooting: Max. 71

Dribbling: Max. 83

Physical: Max. 84

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 9

click to enlarge + 3 Dribbling Sensation Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Dribbling Sensation Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Dribbling Sensation Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Marcos Llorente, or Bernardo Silva, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid - 84 OVR)

Argentinian World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul is a fantastic option for the Dribbling Sensation Evolution, and he almost reaches the Gullit Gang in stats once evolved. The Atleti CM upgrades to an 86 OVR, with 80 pace, 79 shooting, 85 passing, 86 dribbling, 77 defending, and 85 physical, making him a great all-rounder.

Ismael Kone (Watford - 83 OVR)

Although his links aren't spectacular, Watford's Ismael Kone is another good option for this Evolution, and once evolved joins the Gullit Gang, with all stats above 80+. The Canadian increases to an 85 OVR, with 85 pace, 81 shooting, 84 passing, 85 dribbling, 80 defending, and 84 physical, which is insane. He could be a brilliant super-sub.

Nina Luhrssen (Werder Bremen - 84 OVR)

The final player we suggest for this Evolution is Squad Foundations Nina Luhrssen, who plays in the GPFBL for Werder Bremen. She can play at LM, LB, CM, and LW, making for a very versatile player, and increases to an 86 OVR once evolved. Luhrssen's stats increase to 84 pace, 83 shooting, 86 passing, 86 dribbling, 77 defending, and 82 physical.

How to complete the Dribbling Sensation Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by two OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Dribbling Sensation Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +1

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +2

Physical: +2

click to enlarge + 3 Dribbling Sensation Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +1

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +3

PlayStyle: Press Proven

click to enlarge + 3 Dribbling Sensation Evolution Level 2

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Dribbling Sensation Evolution, and upgraded your player by two OVRs!

