How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Thiney SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the D1 Arkema TOTS Gaetane Thiney SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the latest Team of The Season drop, with Lyon star Kadidiatou Diani also attainable via Squad Building Challenges.

Below, we will take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the TOTS Gaetane Thiney SBC along with her official stats, so let's get to it!

TOTS Thiney SBC Cheapest Solutions

A brand-new Team of the Season SBC has arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Paris FC CAM, Gaetane Thiney becomes the latest player to receive a heavily upgraded blue card.

Thiney, who has racked up nine league goals across 22 appearances this season, has been given an impressive 94-rated TOTS item. It comes with some great stats attached, including 90 Pace, 91 Shooting, 96 Passing, 91 Dribbling, and 81 Physical.

TOTS Thiney

On top of that, the 2x Division 1 Feminine Player of the Year also possesses three PlayStyles+, which are Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, and Press Proven.

There is just one squad to submit as part of this SBC, and these are the cheapest ways to complete it.

Gaetane Thiney

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Gaetane Thiney SBC

Reward:

TOTS Gaetane Thiney

Once the required squad has been submitted, you will be able to add TOTS Gaetane Thiney to your Ultimate Team for around 26.6K coins.

Is TOTS Thiney Worth Completing?

Costing roughly 26.6K coins, TOTS Gaetane Thiney is a bit of a bargain considering her rating and included stats. Every attribute is in the green apart from defending, and with even more Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema players available to obtain, this SBC is worth your time.

Will you be completing the TOTS Gaetane Thiney SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

