FC 24: Community TOTS Voting Set to Open Soon

TOTS is almost here!

26 Mar 2024 4:23 PM +00:00

FC 24 has reached the halfway stage of its cycle and fans have been blessed with plenty of content in Ultimate Team this year, and there is one particular promo that everyone is excited about!

Team of the Season is on the horizon, and the most anticipated promo of the year is within touching distance!

Each year EA releases the Community TOTS first, and it is almost time for the famous Ultimate Team promo to kick off, so let's take a look at when we expect TOTS to begin!

Team of the Season is around the corner, as we countdown the days until the Ultimate Team promo is released into FC 24!

The 23/24 campaign has seen an abundance of huge stars make a name for themselves on the biggest stage and we can fully expect some great cards added to Ultimate Team very soon!

Community TOTS is up first, and we are expecting the voting to open very soon!

click to enlarge Credit: futgraphics FC 24 TOTS Card Design

It has been rumoured that the Community TOTS vote will begin during the Golazo promo, which is the next campaign to hit Ultimate Team, so we could be just a week or two away from the very first FC 24 TOTS vote, and we predict that the Community TOTS vote will open on Monday 8 April 2024.

For the first time in TOTS history, we can expect to see women's players included in Team of the Season, with thousands of female players being added to Ultimate Team in FC 24, giving EA even more scope to drop players into packs and pick players from the women's leagues.

It is unsure whether we will see two Community TOTS teams released into packs, or one, with a mixture of men's and women's Team of the Season players.

Who would you like to see included in the Community TOTS? Let us know in the comments below.

Golazo Promo Up Next in Ultimate Team | TOTW 27 is Here | Ultimate Birthday Team 2 Out Now | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.