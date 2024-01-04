FC 24: The former Wonderkids set to be removed

They will be missed!

FC 24 continues to enjoy an impressive turnaround as we enter 2024, and EA will be hoping it's just the start of a successful year. TOTW 16 is out now and the highly anticipated TOTY is coming later this month to start January off with a bang.

Meanwhile, Career Mode no doubt welcomed plenty of new managers over the festive holidays, with players rebuilding fallen giants or establishing new powerhouses in their hunt for glory.

Speaking of Career Mode, wonderkids have been and continue to be the centre of attention whenever the transfer window opens, with hundreds possessing some insane stats and potential ratings over the years.

Sadly, their time as exciting prospects must come to an end at some point, before eventually reaching a stage in their life where they are removed from the game completely, which will soon be the case for three former Career Mode wonderkids.

Career Mode stars to be removed

Three former Career Mode wonderkids are set to be removed from FC 24 in the coming days and weeks.

Previously known as some of the best young talents in FIFA, Gelson Martins and Nicolas De La Cruz will no longer be available in FC 24 after transferring to clubs not licensed in the game.

Meanwhile, former Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Borussia Dortmund star Nuri Sahin will also be removed after becoming an assistant coach, having recently been available to select as a manager in Career Mode.

All three were popular Career Mode players back in the day, often being signed and developed into world-class talents thanks to their immense potential. So, with that said, let's take a trip down memory lane by looking at their old stats!

Nuri Sahin

We don't want to make you feel old, but it was way back in FIFA 07 when Nuri Sahin was first introduced to the game!

At just 17 years of age, Sahin was 74 rated and had an incredible 91 potential. Classed as a wonderkid until FIFA 12 when he turned 22, the Turkish international maintained an 84+ potential before going on to become one of the best in his position.

He may not have been the fastest player, but Sahin's passing and dribbling stats made up for it, resulting in him becoming one of the most enjoyable midfielders to use.

Following a relatively successful stint as Antalyaspor's head coach, Sahin has now re-joined Dortmund as Edin Terzic's assistant alongside another former Career Mode wonderkid, Sven Bender.

Gelson Martins

A name that will be more familiar to recent FIFA and FC 24 players is Gelson Martins, who first appeared in FIFA 15 as a 67-rated winger with 80 potential.

From there, the only way was up for Martins as he received a 75 and 80 rating over the next two years. Martins' best OVR came in FIFA 18, when he was rewarded with an 82 rating and 88 potential, making him one of the best wingers in the game.

Unfortunately, Martins has never been able to reach that potential or replicate previous form since his move to Monaco, which has seen his rating drop to just 74 as he exits FC 24 and joins Olympiacos.

We'll never forget the days of traumatising opposition players with his 94-pace and 86 dribbling!

Nicolas De La Cruz

Last but not least is another name who should be familiar to newer players, Nicolas De La Cruz.

Already 20 years old, De La Cruz first appeared in FIFA 18 with a 69 OVR and 81 potential, before increasing to 71-rated in FIFA 19. Although the Uruguayan midfielder wasn't considered a FIFA wonderkid for long, he still became an absolute monster in Career Mode.

One of De La Cruz's best years in the game was back in FIFA 21 when he came with a much improved 78 rating and 85 potential. Standing at 5'6", his movement stats have been incredible ever since, with pace, dribbling, stamina, and balance all in their 80s and 90s.

A player who could do it all, De La Cruz will no doubt be missed by many Career Mode users when he is removed from FC 24 following his transfer to Flamengo.

