FC 24: How to complete Bundesliga POTM Wirtz SBC - Costs & Solutions

Another POTM card for the German!

EA has just released the Bundesliga Player of the Month SBC for December, and Florian Wirtz has won his second award of the season!

Each month EA releases a brand-new upgraded Player of the Month item for certain leagues, and the Bundesliga POTM for December is finally here.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for the Bundesliga POTM Wirtz SBC, so you can add the German attacking midfielder to your Ultimate Team.

Bundesliga POTM Wirtz SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC and Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is the winner of the Bundesliga Player of the Month award.

Wirtz has won his second POTM award of the season and has been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team as an 88-rated special card with some fantastic stats, which is now available via SBC.

The German CAM looks incredible, and has some insane stats including, 81 pace, 84 shooting, 88 passing, and 90 dribbling!

click to enlarge + 3 Bundesliga POTM Wirtz

There were five other great players that Wirtz beat to the December award, including Harry Kane, Alejandro Grimaldo, Lois Openda, Xavi Simons, and Jeremie Frimpong, as Leverkusen continue dominating the Bundesliga.

Wirtz scored two goals and grabbed two assists during a fabulous December period, which resulted in Leverkusen continuing their unbeaten run into the new year.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be getting from this SBC, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for Bundesliga POTM Florian Wirtz.

Germany

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Germany

Reward:

Gold Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Bundesliga

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC you will be able to add 88-rated Bundesliga POTM Wirtz to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC should set you back around 64k coins!

