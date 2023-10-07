FC 24: Best young wingers & wonderkids

Finding the best young wingers and wonderkids in FC 24 is one of the best ways to maximise your chances of success in the game. EA Sports FC – just like its FIFA predecessor – allows you to harness the benefits of wing play through the use of fast wingers and tricky dribblers.

In this article, we’re going to be outlining the players who you can use in career mode to deliver more effective performances from wider areas of the pitch.

Table of contents Alejandro Garnacho (75 OVR) Ansu Fati (78 OVR) Yeremy Pino (79 OVR) Karim Adeyemi (80 OVR) Bukayo Saka (86 OVR) More young wingers and wonderkids

So, without further ado, let’s look at some of the young names that you should be looking to sign.

Alejandro Garnacho (75 OVR)

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho is a 75-rated player within EA FC 24, but the sky is clearly the limit for the Argentinian winger in terms of attribute growth.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Electronic Arts

Garnacho is relatively quick off the mark, as shown by his high ratings for sprint speed and acceleration (i.e. 83 and 86 respectively).

Combined with his balance rating of 87, Garnacho is one player who you’ll struggle to knock off the ball, which is a massive advantage when you take into consideration the realism behind the game’s FrostbiteTM match engine.

You can easily harness Garnacho’s greatest potential by working on developing his attacking instincts, particularly when it comes to his crossing and short passing ability.

Ansu Fati (78 OVR)

Having recovered from a string of injuries in the formative years of his professional football career, Ansu Fati is a 78-rated player who you’ll be looking to get back on the right career progression path.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Electronic Arts

The 20-year-old Spanish left winger has a tonne of untapped potential, especially because he already has the necessary quickness (91 acceleration and sprint speed) to be a threat in the final third of the pitch.

Fati is also someone who you can have a lot of fun managing in career mode due to his four-star skill moves ability, which allows him to showcase a massive range of neat flicks and tricks with the ball.

Yeremy Pino (79 OVR)

Villareal’s Yeremy Pino is another talented winger who appears to be approaching his prime years.

The Spaniard is more than decently rated at 79, with his attribute distribution reflecting a player who’s more than capable of filling in a number of different attacking roles within a team structure.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Electronic Arts

Dribbling and ball control are Pino’s standout assets, which allow you to weave past the tackles of opposition fullbacks when you’re in control of the player on the pitch.

Ultimately, you can harness the left winger’s full potential by providing him ample game time as well as tailoring his training towards improving some of his physical attributes like strength and shot power.

Karim Adeyemi (80 OVR)

If you decide to manage Borussia Dortmund in career mode, then you’ll definitely enjoy getting a tune out of Karim Adeyemi.

Adeyemi possesses an overall rating of 80 with the potential to improve up to a staggering level of 87, which gives you massive scope to develop the player into a world-class superstar.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Electronic Arts

Massive acceleration and sprint speed attributes make Adeyemi a certified pace merchant in the game, so you can easily exploit opponents by threading through passes and long balls over to him.

Although the German international prefers to drive past defenders using his dominant left foot, the winger also has a four-star weak foot rating that allows him to create havoc on either side of the pitch.

Bukayo Saka (86 OVR)

Arsenal’s left-footed talisman on the right wing is none other than Bukayo Saka.

With his overall rating of 86, Saka boasts the perfect combination of pace, power and precision to threaten any opposition defender within the game, which is remarkable at his age.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Electronic Arts

Saka is pretty much the dream winger to manage in your career mode save due to his impeccable dribbling (i.e. 89 rated) and acceleration (i.e. 88 rated).

Combine that speed on the ball with attacking accuracy in terms of crossing and finishing, you have a star player capable of changing the game at a moment’s notice.

More young wingers and wonderkids

Beyond the five wingers talked about in this article, there are quite a number of other young players in this position who you might want to scout and sign up in your career mode save game.

These players are as follows:

Player Name Club Position Age OVR POT Andreas Schjelderup Benfica LW 19 72 87 Antonio Nusa Club Brugge LW 18 69 87 Julien Duranville Borussia Dortmund LW 17 66 87 Fares Chaibi Eintracht Frankfurt LW 20 75 86 Arsen Zakharyan Real Sociedad LW 20 75 86 Johan Bakayoko PSV Eindhoven RW 20 75 86 Ernest Nuamah Olympique Lyonnais RW 19 72 86 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Borussia Dortmund LW 18 71 86 Roony Bardghji F.C. København RW 17 68 86

So, there you have it! We’ve now covered the best young wingers and wonderkids in EA FC 24.

For similar content, check out our guide to the finest dribblers in EA FC 24, or our article detailing the best winger build within the game.