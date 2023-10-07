FC 24: Best young strikers & wonderkids

If you’re looking for an accurate list of EA FC 24’s best young strikers and wonderkids, then you’ve undoubtedly landed in the right place! EA Sports FC is the latest football simulation released by the video game developer Electronic Arts, who’ve managed to present a fine number of forward players that you can nurture into future stars in career mode.

Buckle up, as we reveal the young strikers with the highest attribute potential within the game, highlighting their specific physical and technical strengths.

Mathys Tel (71 OVR)

First up, we have the understudy of Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

Tel is a player that you’re well poised to take advantage of in career mode, especially as the England captain approaches the twilight years of his professional career.

The teenage forward has the right combination of attributes to become a dominant threat, best exemplified by his impressive ratings for jumping, ball control and agility, which are all in the high seventies.

In addition to that, Tel is a capable shooter in the game as shown by his finishing rating of 77. He clearly has room to improve in career mode, so it’s up to you to help him realise his latent potential.

Rasmus Hojlund (76 OVR)

Manchester United have placed a lot of faith in Rasmus Hojlund to lead the line for the Mancunian outfit this season, but he should be well placed to cause opposition defenders problems in the game.

The 20-year-old Danish forward has an overall rating of 76, with the potential to markedly improve should he receive appropriate levels of game time and perform to high standard.

Hojlund is a well-rounded talent that you’ll enjoy developing in career mode, as he boasts solid acceleration and sprint speed ratings (i.e. 84 and 85 respectively), along with sufficient dribbling (i.e. 75 rated) and finishing (i.e. 78 rated).

Youssoufa Moukoko (77 OVR)

Borussia Dortmund is known for churning out some of the finest young talent across Europe, especially when you look at some of their former players like Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, who have cemented themselves as the biggest stars within today’s game.

You’ll have a task on your hands to get the left-footed Moukoko to be just as good as the aforementioned names, but the young German striker has the right combination of attributes to become a world-beater in later seasons.

He’s got fantastic physicals, with ratings of 82, 85 and 86 for acceleration, agility and balance respectively. Moukoko is also adept in possession, evidenced by his 82 rating for ball control.

Although his heading accuracy leaves a bit to be desired, he’s got great finishing (i.e. 79 rated) for a player of his age.

Elye Wahi (78 OVR)

Not well known to many, Elye Wahi is an extremely pacy French under-21 international player who was signed by RC Lens from French Ligue 1 side Montpellier.

Wahi is an exceptional talent with lightning speed, as you’ll be able to utilise his 90-rated sprint speed and acceleration to breeze past opponents with ease.

He’s also a capable finisher so you won’t have to worry about him missing crucial chances during matches, as his ratings of 80 for finishing and 86 for volleys allow him to find the back of the net from through balls into channels and lofted crosses into the penalty area.

Folarin Balogun (79 OVR)

Last but not least, we have the gifted American – Folarin Balogun.

Having grown up playing for Arsenal’s academy teams, Balogun is really driven to make the most out of his career, opting to get plenty of game time as an undisputed starter at AS Monaco.

Should you choose to manage the French side, you’ll want to maximise Balogun’s potential by giving him plenty of appearances in league games and cup competitions.

Balogun is the second-highest-rated young striker in EA FC 24 with a 79 rating, and some of his attributes such as his finishing, jumping and positioning are already at a near-world-class level!

More young strikers and wonderkids

Fortunately, the list of young strikers and wonderkids doesn’t end with the names talked about earlier in this article.

Here are some more players that you can check out:

Player Name Club Age OVR POT Evan Ferguson Brighton & Hove Albion 18 74 86 Adam Hlozek Beyer 04 Leverkusen 20 77 85 Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig 20 75 85 Alejo Veliz Tottenham Hotspur 19 75 85 Eliesse Ben Seghir AS Monaco 18 72 85 Gift Orban KAA Gent 20 75 84 Wilfried Gnonto Leeds United 19 74 84 Giuliano Simeone Deportivo Alaves 20 72 84 Henrique Araujo F.C. Famalicão 21 71 84 Rodrigo Ribeiro Sporting CP 18 68 84

