FC 24: Base Icon Lahm SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new Icon SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving players the chance to add one of the highest-rated right-backs in the game, to their squad.
89-rated Philipp Lahm is now available via SBC, and dropped at the same time as the brand-new TOTW 11 squad, making for lots of content in Ultimate Team.
Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Base Icon Lahm SBC, so without further ado, let's take a look at it!
Base Icon Lahm SBC cheapest solutions
The latest Icon SBC is here, with former Bayern Munich legend, Philipp Lahm now available for all players to complete.
Lahm's Squad Building Challenge consists of six squads to submit and will cost you around 230k coins to complete.
The German full-back has some fantastic stats on his 89-rated card including, 84 pace, 83 passing, 83 dribbling, and 86 defending, with the Intercept PlayStyle+ as well!
Without further ado, let's get stuck into the cheapest solutions to complete the Base Icon Philipp Lahm SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11 and Subs
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11 and Subs
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Player Quality: Exactly Gold in your Starting 11 and Subs
Squad:
Reward:
- Base Icon Loan Lahm (5 Games)
The Bavarians
Requirements:
- FC Bayern Munchen Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
Die Mannschaft
Requirements:
- Germany Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
There we have it, once you have submitted all six of the squads above you will be able to add 89-rated Base Icon Philipp Lahm to your Ultimate Team!
Will you be completing this SBC?
For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.
