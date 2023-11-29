FC 24: Base Icon Lahm SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new Icon SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving players the chance to add one of the highest-rated right-backs in the game, to their squad.

89-rated Philipp Lahm is now available via SBC, and dropped at the same time as the brand-new TOTW 11 squad, making for lots of content in Ultimate Team.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Base Icon Lahm SBC, so without further ado, let's take a look at it!

Base Icon Lahm SBC cheapest solutions

The latest Icon SBC is here, with former Bayern Munich legend, Philipp Lahm now available for all players to complete.

Lahm's Squad Building Challenge consists of six squads to submit and will cost you around 230k coins to complete.

click to enlarge + 7 Base Icon Lahm

The German full-back has some fantastic stats on his 89-rated card including, 84 pace, 83 passing, 83 dribbling, and 86 defending, with the Intercept PlayStyle+ as well!

Without further ado, let's get stuck into the cheapest solutions to complete the Base Icon Philipp Lahm SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11 and Subs

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11 and Subs

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Player Quality: Exactly Gold in your Starting 11 and Subs

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 On a Loan

Reward:

Base Icon Loan Lahm (5 Games)

The Bavarians

Requirements:

FC Bayern Munchen Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 The Bavarians

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 League Legend

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

Die Mannschaft

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Die Mannschaft

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all six of the squads above you will be able to add 89-rated Base Icon Philipp Lahm to your Ultimate Team!

Will you be completing this SBC?

