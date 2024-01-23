FC 24: How to get an INSANE 97 OVR Evolution

Insane new EVO possible!

FC 24 has been a rollercoaster for players throughout its journey so far, and with Team of the Year in full swing, many fans are loving Ultimate Team at the moment!

One particular introduction to this year's game is Evolutions, allowing players to upgrade whichever card they desire by completing challenges, and they have taken over Ultimate Team!

With that being said, there is one particular player who can be upgraded to an insane 97 OVR, simply by completing Evolution challenges, so let's take a look at how it can be done!

FC 24 97 OVR Adopo Evolution

Evolutions have been a huge hit with fans in FC 24, and the introduction of these challenges has made for much more variety in squads in Ultimate Team.

Players can choose whether they want to upgrade a meta player, or a player from their favourite team, making for a wide selection of EVO players available in-game, and there is a new possibility now available.

Atalanta midfielder Michel Ndary Adopo who has a base bronze card of 61 OVR, can be upgraded an insane amount of ratings to a 97 OVR by completing several Evolutions in just 18 days.

What's even better is Adopo can play at CDM, and CB, and is French, so he fits perfectly in many meta teams in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and even can partner with some of the new TOTY defenders!

click to enlarge + 2 Bronze Adopo

We will show you every step you need to do so that you can upgrade Adopo to a 97 OVR, but first, you will have to get your hands on the midfielder, who is currently extinct on the transfer market.

Our suggestion would be to open some bronze packs or try sniping the player from the market.

How to complete 97 Adopo Evolution

For those new to Evolutions, which most of us are, trying to figure out how to combine Evolutions can be a difficult task, so we are going to simplify it in a step-by-step method so that you can have a 97-rated Adopo in your Ultimate Team!

Start 'Fast Forward' Evolution Complete 'Fast Forward' Evolution Level 1-3 Claim 'Fast Forward' Evolution Level 1-3 DO NOT Claim 'Fast Forward' Level 4 Let 'Fast Forward' Evolution expire (in 18 Days) Start 'TOTY Unsung Hero' Evolution Claim 'Fast Forward' Level 4 Complete 'TOTY Unsung Hero' Evolution

This is the only method for you to unlock a 97 OVR Adopo, so be sure to complete this correctly!

By following the correct steps, it will cost you 150k coins to complete, but we think this is worth it for the joint highest-rated player in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

97 Adopo Evolutions card

Once you have completed all of the steps for this insane Evolution card you will have the Atalanta CM at a 97 rating, ready to jump into your team, and dominate the midfield or your defence.

After you have evolved Adopo, he will have some crazy stats and here are his standout assets.

Adopo's base stats will be 87 pace, 73 shooting, 93 passing, 84 dribbling, 96 defending, and 97 physical, with the Long Ball Pass PlayStyle+. He also upgrades to a five-star weak foot once evolved with five other regular PlayStyles.

click to enlarge + 2 97 EVO Adopo

Defending, Ball Control, and Physical abilities are Adopo's standout stats, with his only real downfall being his attacking ability, which is perfectly fine considering he will likely be playing in the deep midfield or defence for your team!

Will you be completing this Evolution, and adding Michel Ndary Adopo to your Ultimate Team?

