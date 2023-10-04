FC 24: 83+ Upgrade SBC cheapest solutions

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is in full flow with many players already creating their Ultimate Team, the newest SBC will help potentially pack some starters for your Ultimate Team!

With the new title out, there is a lot of new information to share such as, how to defend in EA FC 24, as well as tons of Evolutions content, with guides to the Relentless Winger Evolutions, and Golden Glow Up and Pacey Protector, so be sure to check them out.

Without further ado let's take a look at the latest SBC in Ultimate Team!

83+ upgrade SBC

There's a new SBC in Ultimate Team! The 83+ upgrade pack gives players the chance to pack a player with a minimum rating of 83. This gives players the chance to save good packs ahead of the RTTK Team 2 out on 6 October.

click to enlarge + 2

The SBC is available until 6 October 2023 and can be completed just once.

This SBC is worth doing as it is time-efficient and cheap to complete, preparing the packs for Friday is a great tactic to give you a better chance at packing some of the newest RTTK players!

SBC requirements

Along with the 78+ upgrade SBC we have another really easy SBC for you today with just once requirement it can't get any easier than this!

Squad Building Challenge solutions are brought to you by EasySBC.io!

Min. Team Rating: 82

click to enlarge + 2

As mentioned before this SBC can only be completed once, however, with it only costing around 6.9k coins for a player guaranteed to be at least 83 rated there is not much risk involved!

Saving packs like these even though they are untradeable is a great way to potentially pack some great players in the game! The only downfall to this SBC is that it can only be completed once rather than multiple times, however we are sure EA Sports will bring out many SBCs like this in the near future.

