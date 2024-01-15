The Next FC 24 Wonderkid Revealed?

A future EA FC star in the making!

With the January transfer window picking up pace, several FC 24 players including highly-rated wonderkids have been and continue to be linked with moves elsewhere.

Argentinian youngsters Valentin Barco and Claudio Echeverri are set to join Brighton and Manchester City respectively in the coming days, while Ajax's Jorrel Hato is being targeted by Arsenal.

It's set to be a busy time for some of football's emerging talents, and one of the latest names attracting major interest is Estevao Willian, who could soon be establishing himself as one of the best prospects in FC 24 and beyond.

Who is Estevao Willian?

Estevao Willian is a 16-year-old winger who currently plays for Palmeiras in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, however, he's not just any 16-year-old.

click to enlarge + 2 Brazil

Reportedly carrying a £52 million release clause, Estevao already finds himself being tracked by the likes of Barcelona, PSG and Chelsea, with the latter working on a deal to sign him according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Dubbed Messinho (Little Lionel Messi), the Brazilian sensation has only made one senior appearance for Palmeiras after coming off the bench during their final league game of the season last year.

It is for the Palmeiras Under-20s and Brazil Under-17s Estevao has impressed most, scoring and assisting a combined 15 goals in 23 appearances, which isn't bad going at all.

Described as an "absolutely crazy talent" and "one of the world's most interesting prospects" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, we could be looking at a future star who has everything to become one of the biggest and most exciting wonderkids in an EA football game to date.

Is Estevao Willian in FC 24?

Unfortunately, Estevao isn't in FC 24 just yet, but that's not to say he won't be added moving forward.

click to enlarge + 2 Palmeiras FC 24

Rules state that players must be at least 17 years old to be in the game, although Estevao's age is irrelevant on this particular occasion as the Brasileiro Serie A is not officially licensed, meaning its teams and players aren't useable.

Should he move to a new club which is licensed in FC 24, however, Estevao could be added via a future Squad Update, but only once he has turned 17 in April.

Considering what we've read and heard about Estevao, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if he has one of the highest potential ratings when he becomes playable. Whether that's in FC 24 or FC 25 remains to be seen, but we suspect he'll be a popular Career Mode signing in the coming years!

