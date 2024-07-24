FC 25 Pre-Orders Are Live! Here’s Where You Can Get It at Its Lowest Price

FC 25 is rapidly approaching, and the excitement is palpable as pre-orders have officially gone live. With the game available to buy, we've done the legwork to help you find the best deal out there right now.

While many retailers are pricing the game at £69.99 across various platforms, The Game Collection stands out by offering it for just £57.95 on PS5, Xbox, and PS4. Additionally, The Game Collection provides a 'Pre-Order Price Promise,' ensuring that if the price drops before the release, it will refund the difference. This makes it an unbeatable sports game deal if you ask us!

As with each EA Sports FC release, FC 25 sees the game update to the current footballing landscape. The latest transfers, promotions, and kits will feature in the game alongside updated player stats and a whole host of exciting new features.

Perhaps the biggest change this year is the removal of Volta. Replacing it is a new Rush game mode that will be integrated across Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and Kick Off. This 5-on-5 game mode puts more emphasis on fast-paced action and looks to improve on where Volta struggled through integration across almost all aspects of the game.

That's only a small portion of what's to come with FC 25. If you're excited, make sure you pre-order the game on your preferred platform using the links below -

All platforms and their price:

