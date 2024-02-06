Stock Up On FC 24 Points While They're On Sale!

Stock up for less!

As we approach the halfway point of this year's game cycle, there's a good chance your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is looking pretty stacked by now. Unfortunately, that means only the best players in the game will improve your squad, but obtaining those players can be quite a challenge.

You can, of course, get lucky and pack the likes of a Pelé, but that can get expensive if you like to buy FC 24 Points to do so. Luckily for you, CDKeys is currently selling Points for less than their retail price on Xbox and PC, making it a great time to stock up if you've got a little extra cash left over from the holidays and want to invest it into your Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge Credit: EA

We've linked to buying 12,000 FC 24 Points above. However, CDKeys is currently offering discounts on various FC 24 Points. We've listed all the options available to you below.

Xbox:

PC:

Unfortunately, there are no Points available on CDKeys for PlayStation users. If you're itching to explore some discounts though, check out our list of the best sports game deals to help you scratch that itch.

