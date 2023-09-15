EA FC ratings are finally here! EA Sports have released more ratings this time coming from Ligue 1!

The full database is coming out TODAY! So we will continue to update our pages with the latest FC 24 rating news.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Top 24 Ligue 1 Ratings:

Ligue 1 in EA FC 24

Unsurprisingly, PSG flood the top Ligue 1 ratings with high-rated cards. This includes Kylian Mbappe taking the top spot at 91 rated. We have already seen Mbappe's card now for a few days during the top cards reveal at the start of the week. The PSG trend continues though as Marquinhos and Donnarumma are both tied at second place, both being 87 rated in EA FC 24. Both players look amazing in FC 24, especially Marquinhos with 87 pace and 89 defending!

Newly transferred Dembele also makes his way up the list at 86 overall with 93 pace and 89 dribbling with of course 5-star skills.

Our first non-PSG player comes tied with Ben Yedder and Lacazette who are both 83 rated. We all know about Ben Yedder and one thing is for sure, he will be just as OP as the previous year...

Bourigeaud looks like a potential hidden gem with great all-round stats, he looks like he could be the perfect player for a Ligue 1 starter squad and is also roughly 2 upgrades away from being a top midfielder in the game!

Jonathan David possesses some great stats and will once again look to have a good season in Ligue 1, the Canadian has 82 pace and 81 shooting, yet again a great starter player for Ultimate Team.

Newly transferred CDM, Ugarte joined PSG this summer and is already a contender for Ligue 1 POTM meaning we could see him with an upgraded POTM card very soon. He is a brilliant passer on the ball and is great at breaking up play.

