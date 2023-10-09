FC 24: Best young midfielders & wonderkids

Have you been searching for the best young midfielders and wonderkids in EA FC 24? Then congratulate yourself as you’ve landed on the right page!

EA Sports FC is Electronic Art’s latest football video game production that sees players embark on the difficult quest of creating the perfect team in career mode.

In any tactical setup, you’ll need quality from midfield in order to dominate match proceedings through ball retention and the creation of scoring chances.

This article will detail the finest midfielders that you should have at the top of your recruitment shortlist should you wish to succeed in the game.

Gavi (83 OVR)

Barcelona’s production line at their La Masia academy has been nothing short of impeccable over the last few seasons.

Gavi is one of the players to rise up through the youth ranks to claim a senior spot within the world-class Catalan team.

Boasting an impressive overall rating of 83, Gavi is an energetic player who will work his socks off each and every game should you decide to manage him in career mode.

Alongside his great stamina, the young Spaniard is really quick both on and off the ball, as this is backed up by his high ratings for agility, reactions and balance.

You can basically mould Gavi into whatever sort of midfielder you like, because he’s also got impeccable technical qualities in the game which are best exemplified by his short passing, dribbling and ball control ratings of 84, 86 and 85 respectively.

Florian Wirtz (85 OVR)

The young German Florian Wirtz is absolutely pivotal to Bayer Leverkusen’s attacking flow as a team, which is why it doesn’t come as a surprise to see him highly rated with an overall of 85.

Wirtz is the playmaking heartbeat of his team, equipped with really high dribbling, passing and ball control attributes that enable him to glide past opposition defenders and thread neatly weighted through passes to his forward teammates in the game.

Managing a player like Wirtz in career mode is a dream, especially because he’s blessed with 88 vision and 83 composure that ensure he makes the right on-field decisions each and every time.

More so, Wirtz has a four-star weaker foot rating that makes him a dangerous attacking threat from either side of the pitch.

Pedri (86 OVR)

Lots of football pundits have run out of superlatives to describe the talent of Barcelona’s Pedri, and rightly so.

The young Spaniard is pivotal to the tiki-taka playstyle of the Catalan giants, as he’s able to progress the ball upfield from deeper areas as well as lay off accurate passes to teammates in advanced positions.

With an overall rating of 86, Pedri is among the top three highest-rated young midfielders in the game.

Through such an excellent attribute distribution, you can quite easily develop Pedri to become even better than some legends of the game like Xavi and Iniesta!

Jamal Musiala (86 OVR)

Chelsea will be kicking themselves for letting Jamal Musiala leave the club a few seasons ago.

Musiala was under contract at the London club but decided to ply his trade for the Bavarian giants Bayern Munich after rejecting a long-term extension in 2019.

Under German tutelage, he has clearly become one of the brightest young midfielders in world football, with EA FC 24 clearly in agreement based on the 86 overall rating they’ve awarded him.

Musiala has five-star skill moves and a dribbling attribute of 94, along with an agility rating of 93 and an impeccable balance rating of 92.

You have the perfect player here who can quite easily weave past multiple defenders without breaking a sweat, causing a threat to any opposition tactical setup.

Jude Bellingham (86 OVR)

This article wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Real Madrid’s midfield sensation Jude Bellingham.

The 20-year-old became the second Real Madrid player to score 10 goals in his first 10 appearances for the club, after Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a similar feat many years ago.

Bellingham has an overall rating of 86 in EA FC 24, which some may argue is a tad underpowered based on his performances in real life that have been nothing short of brilliant.

He wields the perfect combination of technical ability (i.e. 87 rated short passing and 81 rated finishing), mental fortitude (i.e. 85 aggression and 83 composure) and physicality to be a dominant presence in any midfield setup.

More young midfielders & wonderkids

If you’re looking beyond the list of aforementioned names when it comes to your midfielder search in career mode, then you should consider signing some of the players below:

Player Name Club Position Age OVR POT Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid CM 20 82 89 Xavi Simons RB Leipzig CAM 20 79 89 Gabri Veiga AL Ahli CM 21 78 89 Arda Guler Real Madrid CAM 18 77 88 Warren Zaire-Emery Paris Saint-Germain CM 17 75 88 Fabio Miretti Juventus CM 19 75 88 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool CM 21 79 87 Tommaso Baldanzi Empoli FC CAM 20 77 87 João Neves S.L. Benfica CM 18 71 87 Nicolò Rovella Lazio CM 21 77 86

