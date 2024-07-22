What are Red Diamonds in College Football 25?

The recruiting process in College Football 25 is quite complex, has many nuances, and can take players some time to master. However, if players want to be successful in their Dynasty save, they need to become great recruiters.

One of the things that can cause some confusion to players is the Red Diamonds that might appear on some recruits when fully scouted. Many users are uncertain of what they mean, and their impact, so let's find that out.

In College Football 25, a red diamond essentially means that a player has a great chance of not reaching his potential, playing below his expected level, and becoming a bust.

Even if the player in question possesses some incredible attributes and mental and physical abilities, there is a strong chance that won't translate to his performances on the field, with him playing way below what his attributes indicate.

However, if you are a small college, where the chances of attracting 3 start recruiters or higher are almost nil, going for high-rated red diamond recruits can be a smart strategy.

Yes, they might not stack up to their 3 or 4-star pears, but if you are coaching a 1 or 2-start college, they will make a good addition to your roster, and will probably still outplay most of your conference opponents.

The same thing if you are coaching a 3-star rated college, and want to recruit 5-star rated prospects, going for Red Diamonds recruits is probably your best, if not only, chance to get your hands on a 5-star rated prospect.

Taking into consideration your team's needs will also play a huge role in deciding whether to go for a Red Diamond recruit or not. If you are desperate for a good HB, and you have to choose between a 3-star Red Diamond recruit or a 1-star recruit, it's better to gamble on the Red Diamond recruit, as their potential is still higher than the 1-star recruit.

A Red Diamond doesn't mean a player can't reach his full potential, it just means he has a higher chance of not reaching it. However, there are always exceptions to the rules, so don't be afraid to gamble on Red Diamond recruits.

