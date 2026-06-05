Primary Subject: EA Sports College Football 27 and Madden NFL 27

EA Sports College Football 27 and Madden NFL 27 Key Update: EA Sports opened its annual reveal event to the public, detailing an overhauled Dynasty Mode with NIL features and massive Road to Glory updates.

EA Sports opened its annual reveal event to the public, detailing an overhauled Dynasty Mode with NIL features and massive Road to Glory updates. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: January 20, 2026

January 20, 2026 Quick Answer: College Football 27 introduces a deep Dynasty Mode featuring NIL demands, facility upgrades, and a revamped Road to Glory mode with three new playable positions.

EA Sports' massive reveal event has disclosed everything coming to College Football 27 and its big brother, Madden 27.

The event is held every year, but it usually happens behind closed doors, with only a select number of members from the media having access.

That all changed this year, as EA Sports opened the event for fans across the world, showcasing the future of both franchises and allowing fans to know exactly what to expect from this year's titles.

Dynasty Mode Is Better Than Ever

Credit: EA Sports

Dynasty Mode received massive changes in College Football 27, being the most complex and immersive it has ever been.

The mode is no longer only about recruiting and playing games, as plenty of features that flesh out the experience were added.

It starts with the addition of Athletic Director Expectations. Coaches now have to meet the athletic director and fans' expectations, and failing to do so might land them on the hot seat.

These expectations vary from school to school, with the most common ones being beating your rival, averaging a certain number of points, maintaining facilities, and making the playoffs if you are on a juggernaut program.

Completing these expectations will earn players Dynasty Points. This new Dynasty mode currency is used to hire the coaching staff, improve or maintain facilities, and NIL.

As mentioned above, NIL is one of the areas where players can spend Dynasty Points. The feature impacts the recruiting process and the retention of players.

The difference in Dynasty Points among small, medium, and big programs is significant. Smaller programs might start with 500 points, while blue-blood ones can have as much as 20k.

This drastically changes the recruiting process and means players will have to think carefully about where to spend their Dynasty Points.

Remember that they are also used to hire staff and improve or maintain facilities, which means that in smaller programs, players will need to choose what to prioritize: recruiting, roster retention, facilities, or staff hiring.

Apart from meeting the Athletic Director Expectations, players can also earn Dynasty Points based on their school grades, such as brand exposure and conference prestige, and completing the coaching staff goals.

Dynasty Points don't carry over, making every decision matter even more.

Credit: EA Sports

Still on the topic of recruiting, the feature was significantly improved. NIL is finally present, as mentioned above, and new mechanics such as verbal commit have been added.

Now, players can verbal commit to a school, but the recruiting battle doesn't end there. While in previous years, winning the top 3 battle would make the recruit commit to your school, that's no longer the case.

Even if players verbal commit to a school, their NIL demands can change, and other schools can persuade them to flip. This adds more depth to recruiting and also makes it more challenging to recruit in smaller programs.

The recruiting generator was also improved, with new gameplay traits, abilities, and athletic profiles introduced. Recruit ratings have also been rebalanced.

A recruit rarity was also introduced, with players now being able to find generational recruits. These types of recruits are very rare, but they can carry a program on their own.

Weekly training plans were introduced, with players now also being able to set up individual training plans. Very similar to Madden

The coaching carousel was completely overhauled. Schools now evaluate candidates in different ways, with coaching prestige and form mattering more than ever before.

It's now possible for players to express interest in six schools max. Concrete job offers are no longer in the mode; now players need to declare interests in the jobs they want, and they can see how much that program is interested in them before doing so.

However, declaring to too many schools will have consequences. The fans and Athletic Director of their current team won't love that, and coach stability will drop, which can be a problem if the player ends up staying.

It's finally possible to offer a position to coordinators under contract. Coordinators will have different levels of interest, so while you will be able to steal some, not all of them will accept your offer.

Credit: EA Sports

Players who are running a smaller school program may have to pay extra Dynasty Points to hire a coordinator from a big one.

Like in real life, it's harder for smaller programs to attract top talent, and one of the ways to get around that is to throw them the bag, quite literally.

Facilities have also been added to Dynasty mode. They have five ranks and different grades, and they can be upgraded or maintained with Dynasty Points.

Athletic facilities offer bonuses, improving players' progression and providing them with a development boost. The better the facilities, the bigger the bonuses, and the more you will notice it on the field.

Equipment facility provides bonuses such as: Wear and Tear reduction, injury chance reduction, and faster player recovery, among others.

Coach mode was added, allowing players to experience Dynasty mode in a brand new way. Last but not least, the league history was significantly expanded, with some programs having their history since their creation in the 1800's recorded in the game.

Road To Glory Receives Massive Changes

Credit: EA Sports

It wasn't just Dynasty mode that received significant improvements, as plenty of community-requested features have finally been introduced to Road To Glory.

Three new positions have been added: tight end, edge rusher, and safety. This gives players more options to choose from and allows players to live the College Football experience in drastically different ways.

A brand-new player-building tool was introduced, allowing players to allocate the attributes of their character as they see fit. Players can also choose from templates of legendary college players.

This gives players more freedom and also marks the end of the preset archetype, which was outdated for the current era of sports games.

More customization options were added, with the goal being to make every player feel and look unique. All decisions players take on and off the floor now impact players' Draft Stock and Legacy Score.

The latter quantifies the mark in the history books players are leaving, taking into consideration performances, accomplishments, awards, championships, rivalries, and records.

This metric allows players to compare themselves with the greatest of all time of their position. It also sets the fans' and media expectations for that player, which also translates into Madden 27 Superstar mode.

A plethora of new scenarios and dilemmas were added, and they affect Coach Happiness, player progression, reputation, and even academic performance. They shape how players' stories unfold throughout their college career.

This year, there will be literal multiple-choice quizzes, where players will need to get the answers right to pass.

Not studying for these quizzes will have consequences. If players choose to not stufy to their Spanish or French quizzes, the questions and answers will actually be in French or Spanish.

It's a fun addition, which adds more immersion to the mode, and makes your choices feel way more impactful than they did before.

Other Improvements and New Features

Credit: EA Sports

Other areas of the game have also seen improvements. Dynamic Weather is one of the biggest additions to this year's title, as now weather changes can happen in the course of a game.

This will affect the game plan, benefit or prejudice players, and make every game feel unique.

Mascot Mashup is back, allowing players to collect and compete with over 120 mascots in an incredibly chaotic game mode.

Presentation was improved, with new traditions, light shows, drone shows, chants, rivalry trophies, and pre-game animations being added. Rivalry games also feel much more intense than before.

A new broadcast package was introduced, bringing new broadcast visuals, banners, overlays, and presentation elements. More focus on the game context and narrative, and plenty of new ways to showcase key moments.

Road to the College Football Playoff introduced new ways to earn rewards, allowing users to earn uniforms, playbooks, and gear by completing objectives.

These are all the major changes coming in College Football 27, one of the most antecipated sport games of 2026.

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