Primary Subject: EA Sports College Football 27 (Official Reveal Version)

EA Sports College Football 27 (Official Reveal Version) Key Update: EA Sports has officially unveiled the cover athletes for both the Standard and Deluxe editions of College Football 27, kicking off the promotional cycle ahead of a full reveal event scheduled for June 4.

EA Sports has officially unveiled the cover athletes for both the Standard and Deluxe editions of College Football 27, kicking off the promotional cycle ahead of a full reveal event scheduled for June 4. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: June 2, 2026

June 2, 2026 Quick Answer: The College Football 27 covers feature athletes Kewan Lacy, Malachi Toney, and Dante Moore, alongside a highly praised Deluxe Edition including coach Curt Cignetti.

EA Sports has just revealed the College Football 27 covers, with the Deluxe Edition cover being one of the best sports game covers we have seen in recent history.

This officially kicks off the promotional period of College Football 27, with a reveal event scheduled to take place on June 4th at 8 PM ET.

College Football 27 Cover Stars Unveiled

Credit: EA Sports

EA Sports struck gold with this year's College Football 27 covers. While last year's covers were too generic, this year's look unique and bring back the vibes of other historic sports game covers.

The Standard edition features three of the biggest players in College Football: Kewan Lacy, Malachi Toney, and Dante Moore.

As I had mentioned in a previous piece, Malachi and Moore were expected to feature on the cover, but Kewan Lacy was a pleasant surprise.

This year's also confirms that the three-cover-star formula for the Standard edition is here to stay, and that might be a great decision.

The deluxe edition features many more athletes, representing a wide variety of schools, as was the case in previous years.

It features the three superstars from the Standard cover, but also includes other big names such as Colin Simmons, Jayden Maiava, Leonard Moore, and the new Mr College Football, Curt Cignetti.

Cignetti's pose makes it look like a cover from a comedy movie in the early 2000's. But that's what makes it unique, and it's also what gives soul to this cover.

Sports game covers have become too predictable and structured in the past few years. This one does a great job of captivating the magical but also chaotic world of College Football.

It won't please everyone, but the majority of the College Football community had positive feedback about it. If the game can manage to be as good as the cover, we have reasons to be hopeful.

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