What are Pipelines in College Football 25?

In College Football 25, pipelines play an important role in the Dynasty mode recruiting process and can help you secure some great players.

There are 50 pipelines in College Football 25, with both coaches and colleges having a pipeline, and they can sometimes be the same.

Pipelines allow you to have an advantage in recruiting in a certain area of the country.

When creating your coaching character in Dynasty mode you can choose your pipeline, which will give a boost to your recruiting ability of players from that specific region.

So if you select the "Big Apple" pipeline, you will have a boost at recruiting players from the New York area, making it easier to make them commit to your college.

As mentioned above, colleges also have a pipeline, and it serves the same purpose, to boost the recruiting process of prospects from that region. However, college pipelines have five levels, the higher the level the bigger the influence in that region, which affects how effective your pitches to players from that region are.

Unfortunately, a college pipeline level will never increase, meaning that if your college has a lower level pipeline than the other schools in your region it will always be at a disadvantage.

As you can see, pipelines will play a big part in the recruiting process, so be careful when selecting yours. Pipelines such as Florida, Texas, and California are regarded as the best in the game by most players, as a plethora of fantastic prospects come from these regions.

We hope our guide answered all of the questions about the pipelines feature in College Football 25, and wish you good luck in the recruitment process.

