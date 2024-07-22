How to Throw a Touch Pass in College Football 25

There are three passing techniques in College Football 25 and the touch pass is one of them. This type of passing is very strong in mid-range plays and can guarantee you some very important 1st downs.

Because of that, it's crucial players know how to perform the touch pass in College Football 25, as it can save them in pressure situations.

To throw a touch pass in College Football 25, you simply need to hold down the button of the receiver for a little bit over half a second, throwing the pass when the receiver icon is in the blue.

However, this is easier said than done, if you hold down the button for too long, then your quarterback will throw a bullet pass, which depending on the situation, can lead to the ball being intercepted, or your receiver dropping the pass.

As mentioned further above, the touch pass is perfect for mid-range plays, as it will put the ball over the defender's head, and if performed well, perfectly into your receiver's hands, while not hanging as long in the air as a lob pass.

The touch pass can save you in many different situations, especially under pressure, winning you a lot of valuable and perhaps even game-changing yards.

This passing technique is not easy to master, so we suggest you go to the College Football 25 open practice mode, where you can train your touch pass as many times as you want, in a plethora of different situations.

We hope this guide answers all of your questions about the touch pass, and wish you good luck in mastering it.

