How to Redshirt in College Football 25

College Football 25 is arguably the most authentic and immersive football game of all time, allowing players to experience the college football world like never before, so it's only natural that the ability to redshirt players is in the game,

Redshirt is something all college teams use in real life, it can be done to give your star player one more year of eligibility or to help a freshman adapt to the college level.

In College Football 25, players only have four years of eligibility, which is something you need to take into account, but if you redshirt a player, his eligibility can be prolonged for one more year.

This can be done in a Dynasty league by accessing the team tab, and then selecting the redshirt option.

Once inside the redshirt menu you can choose which players you want to redshirt. It's common to redshirt players at the start of the season, but you can redshirt a player whenever you like.

When you redshirt a player they are only able to play four games that season, otherwise, they will lose their redshirt status. However, players who aren't redshirt but don't play more than four games will automatically gain redshirt status.

Redshirt is best used in freshman recruits who are very talented, but perhaps still not good enough to start in your team. But you can also use it on a star junior player if you think you have a better chance of winning a title in the next season or just want to extend your title window.

If you have a great freshman recruiting class, you can also opt to redshirt most of them, giving them the chance to play four games still and develop, while extending their eligibility for one more year.

This can mean you will be a title contender for an extra year, which also gives you more time to strengthen your team and find good replacements for your star players.

It's also possible to be a redshirt on Road to Glory, but you don't have any control over it. Your best choice to be a redshirt in Road to Glory is to choose a high-rate program, where you will play a few minutes, and hopefully, get the redshirt status.

We hope this guide answered all of your questions about redshirts in College Football 25, and wish you good luck on your games.

