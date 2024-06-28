EA Sports College Football 25 Team Power Rankings Announced!

The last day of EA Sports College Football 25 rankings week is here, and with it came the highly anticipated team power rankings, which of, course, gathered mixed reactions from the community.

There were some surprises in the top 10, and the top 25 also wasn't that consensual among players.

After the offense and defense power rankings, it was time for the team power rankings to be announced. Most of the teams in the top 10 of both categories are featured in this list, but there are also some surprises.

Here are the 10 best teams in EA Sports College Football 25:

EA Sports College Football 25 Top 10 Teams 1- Georgia 95 OVR 2- Ohio State 93 OVR 3- Oregon 93 OVR 4- Alabama 92 OVR 5- Texas 92 OVR 6- Clemson 90 OVR 7- Notre Dame 90 OVR 8- LSU 90 OVR 9- Penn State 88 OVR 10- Utah 88 OVR

The process for making this list was the same as that used to come up with the top 10 offenses and defenses in the game. Developers looked at all the teams in the game, thousands of players, game film, and other stats to arrive at this final list.

A Top 10 Ranking With Some Surprises

Despite being the reigning and defending champions, Michigan didn't make it to the top 10, placing just outside of it at number 11. This came as a surprise to many fans, and a shock to others.

As expected, Georgia comes at number 1, which is something most fans agree with. Since Georgia won two of the last three National Championships, it seems appropriate for them to be the strongest team in EA Sports College Football 25.

The Colorado ranking was once again heavily criticized, with many fans surprised to see the team ranked at number 16. Some even joked they were surprised Colorado wasn't sitting at the number one spot.

Despite that, it's worth noting that all the EA Sports College Football 25 rankings are subject to change in future updates. So we might see some other surprising rankings in the near future.

Is EA Sports College Football 25 Coming to Xbox One? | Everything About the EA Sports College Football 25 Game Modes | EA Sports College Football 25: All FBS Schools Confirmed | Will EA Sports College Football 25 be on Game Pass?