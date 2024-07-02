EA Sports College Football 25 Dynasty Mode Deep Dive

The time has arrived for the all-exclusive news surrounding EA Sports College Football 25 Dynasty mode, with plenty of incredible features included in the game mode, fans are desperately counting down the days until the release of the game, with July 19 in touching distance!

EA has dropped a deep dive into all of the features included in the Dynasty mode, where you can take charge of a College team of your choice and become division champions.

The gameplay deep dive has just dropped, and EA Sports has revealed some exciting information regarding Dynasty mode.

Whether you are beginning your journey as the head coach of LSU, or starting lower down as an Offensive Co-Ordinator at Louisana Ragin' Cajuns, the options are unlimited with however you whatever Dynasty you want to create.

With the option of 32 teams to play with, and the possibility of playing with friends for 30 seasons in Dynasty mode, you can create legacies in EA Sports College Football 25!

Recruitment

One of the standout features in the Deep Dive was the extensive recruitment options that players will partake in to get a player to join their team.

Each year players will be able to track over 3500+ players, offering them chances to look around the school and even persuade them to join your team.

College Football 25 Recruitment

EA has ensured that players from hot spots such as South Florida, and Metro Atlanta will be more likely to be superstars, however, we are sure you will be able to find some hidden gems.

When tempting a player to join your team you will have the opportunity to persuade them with certain choices, such as inviting a Quarterback at the same time as a Wide Receiver, in the hope that the two players form a bond.

The individual players will also have 14 different pitch grades to help make their decision, for example, Proximity to Home, which could play a huge factor in whether you secure a player or not.

Customization

EA Sports College Football 25 is offering players the chance to create their very own Custom Conferences.

The upcoming season will see the 12-team playoff take place for the first time, however, EA Sports College Football 25 players can experience this new format before it takes place in real life, and you could guide your own to the Natty.

12 team playoff Dynasty Mode

If you prefer the old format, then you can change it back to that, or even try a mega 20-team super conference if you like!

Becoming the Best Coach

Following on from customization, you will be able to decide your coach's details, including name, clothes, and more, which was expected.

However, there are further ways to become the GOAT of coaches, rather than your name and style, and that's through climbing the coaching ladder.

As mentioned already, players can either start a Dynasty from the top or start from the bottom, by selecting their backstory and working their way up to become one of the best coaches in the world.

Dynasty Mode Backstory

There are three choices to pick from as your backstory, with Motivator, Recruiter, and Tactician, all giving different perks.

Archetypes will help you progress, as you unlock new coaching styles and skill trees, which will help further your progression and make you the best of the best.

Another important feature is the Coaching Carousel, which allows players to choose their staff and ensures that they pick the right people for them.

Head coaches, in particular, can use the carousel to their ability, whether they are firing staff and replacing them with better coaches, or replacing one who has left for another team.

You can build your dynasty with so many features in the game mode, and take your College Football team on the journey of a lifetime.

What has you excited about the EA Sports College Football Deep Dive? Let us know in the comments below.