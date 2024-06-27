EA Sports College Football 25 Top 10 Defenses Revealed!

After revealing the top 10 offenses, EA Sports College Football 25 has now revealed the defense rankings, and there are a lot of teams with similar ratings.

This is arguably the most consensus rankings list of EA Sports College Football 25 so far, with most fans agreeing with the top 10, even if there is some debate about how certain teams inside the top 10 are ranked.

The top 10 defenses in EA Sports College Football 25 have finally been revealed, and they are the following:

Top 10 Defenses in EA Sports College Football 25 1- Ohio State 96 OVR 2- Georgia 94 OVR 3- Oregon 90 OVR 4- Alabama 90 OVR 5- Clemson 90 OVR 6- Notre Dame 90 OVR 7- Michigan 90 OVR 8- Texas 88 OVR 9- Penn State 88 OVR 10- Utah 88 OVR

The method that the EA Sports College Football 25 developers used to come up with this ranking was the same one they used for the offensive rankings.

Developers gathered a lot of data from the 134 teams present in the game, players, took into consideration years of game film, and many other defensive stats.

Similar to the offensive rankings, this power ranking is subject to changes in future updates. So make sure to consider that.

Fans Surprised with Colorado Ranking

As mentioned above, the top 10 was consensual for most fans, with just some differences on how the teams inside it should be ranked. However, one College team caught the attention of fans for how high they were in the top 25 rankings.

Colorado is ranked at number 16 when their defense last year wasn't exactly stellar. So having Colorado so high on the list was surprising for most fans, as many think they shouldn't even be in the top 25.

Some fans also pointed out that Florida State being out of the top 10, and Nebraska not even making the top 25 didn't make a lot of sense. However, it's impossible to please everyone, and there will always be fans thinking their college is ranked far too low.

The overall team power rankings will be revealed on Friday 18 June, and those will certainly give fans a lot to talk about.

