College Football 25 Ultimate Alumni Program - Everything You Need to Know

College Football 25 Ultimate Alumni
By Francisco CarricoUS Sports Writer

College Football 25 Ultimate Alumni

The Ultimate Alumni program has arrived at College Football 25 Ultimate Team and brought some legendary players with it.

This program allows users to earn the cards of icons of college football, by completing challenges or acquiring them through packs.

The cards of the Ultimate Alumni program possess some great attributes and abilities and can help players significantly upgrade their squad.

Latest: Ultimate Alumni Release 2 Revealed!

The Ultimate Alumni program release 2 has finally been announced, it will arrive at Ultimate Team on 26 July at around 1:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm GMT, bringing with it some great cards.

It's also worth noting that, more challenges, and great rewards, will also be added. So without further ado, let's take a look at all the cards in the Ultimate Alumni release 2:

Heroes (81 & 82 OVRs)

College Football 25 Ultimate Alumni Eugene Wilson III Card
expand image
  • Aaron Turner - WR - Cincinnati
  • Fitzgerald West JR. - RE - Ragin Cajuns
  • Dylan Carpenter - LOLB - LSU
  • Elijah Alston - RE - Miami
  • Venly Tatafu - LG - UTSA Roadrunners
  • Cade Uluave - MLB - California Golden Bears
  • Rod Moore - FS - Michigan Wolverines
  • Eugene Wilson III - WR - Florida Gators

Elites (83 OVRs)

College Football 25 Ultimate Alumni Shemar Turner Card
expand image
  • Joshua Farmer - DT - Florida State
  • Shemar Turner - DT - Texas A&M
  • Trevor Mayberry - LG - Stanford Cardinal
  • Riley Leonard - QB - Notre Dame

Champions (86 OVRs)

College Football 25 Ultimate Alumni Myles Garrett
expand image
  • Lamar Jackson - QB - Louisville Cardinals
  • Myles Garrett - RE - Texas A&M

LTD's (87 OVRs)

College Football 25 Ultimate Alumni Christian McCaffrey Card
expand image
  • Christian McCaffrey - HB - Stanford
  • Roquan Smith - MLB - Georgia

College Football 25 Ultimate Alumni Program

As mentioned above, the Ultimate Alumni program introduces legendary college players to the Ultimate Team mode, which players can use to upgrade their squad.

By completing the Ultimate Alumni challenges, users will earn three Madden MVP Reward tokens, which will then be converted into player items, and added to the player Madden 25 Ultimate Team account, once the game releases.

Ultimate Alumni Release 1

The first batch of cards from the Ultimate Alumni program arrived at College Football 25 Ultimate Team on 19 July, with some spectacular cards arriving at the game.

College Football 25 Ultimate Alumni Malik Nabers card
expand image

Release 1 of the Ultimate Alumni program introduced entertaining challenges and great rewards, and also gifted players with a welcome pack that contained 85 OVR Malik Nabers, and one Ultimate Alumni token.

Here are all the Ultimate Alumni Release 1 cards:

Heroes (80 & 81 OVRs)

College Football 25 Ultimate Alumni Kobe King Card
expand image
  • 80 OVR Jeremiah Hunter - WR - Washington
  • 80 OVR Kobe King - MLB - Penn State
  • 81 OVR Fernando Carmona - LT - Arkansas
  • 81 OVR Andre Jordan Jr. - CB - Oregon State

Elites (82 & 83 OVRs)

College Football 25 Ultimate Alumni Kamren Fabiculanan Card
expand image
  • 82 OVR Andrew Mukuba - FS - Texas
  • 82 OVR Kamren Fabiculanan - SS - Washington
  • 82 OVR Lake McRee - TE - USC
  • 83 OVR Garrett Greene - QB - West Virginia
  • 83 OVR Kain Medrano - ROLB - UCLA
  • 83 OVR Donovan McMillon - SS - Pittsburgh
  • 83 OVR Reuben Fatheree II - LT - Texas A&M
  • Jordan James - HB - Oregon

Champions (85 OVRs)

College Football 25 Ultimate Alumni Mike Evans
expand image
  • Mike Evans - WR - Texas A&M
  • Eric Kendricks - MLB - UCLA

LTD's (86 OVRs)

College Football 25 Ultimate Alumni Marcus Mariota
expand image
  • Marcus Mariota - QB - Oregon
  • Jalen Ramsey - CB - Florida State

We hope this article answers all of your questions about the Ultimate Alumni program.

Best Playbooks in EA Sports College Football 25 | EA Sports College Football 25 Controls Guide | College Football 25 Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay |College Football 25 Team Builder - Everything You Need to Know About It | What are Red Diamonds in College Football 25? | Best College Football 25 Passing Settings | What are Green Diamonds in College Football 25?

This Article's Topics

Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!

EA Sports College Football
Have an opinion on this article? We'd love to hear it!