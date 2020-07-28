Xbox Series X: Save £10 on an official Xbox One controller that works on the next-gen console!

After the Xbox Games Showcase yesterday, we finally got a better look at some of the Series X’s upcoming games, including Halo Infinite and Everwild.

The consistent focus for Xbox throughout their next-gen marketing campaign is backwards and forwards compatibility. Everything from the Xbox Series X works with the Xbox One and vice versa- including the controller.

If you’re looking for a new Xbox controller before the Series X launches this Holiday, here are the best deals currently on offer.

Save £10 on an official Xbox One Controller from Argos!

If your current Xbox controller is pretty busted up and often stops working at the worst possible times, then the best solution is to buy a new one rather than fiddling around with the wiring yourself!

Not only are these controllers great for playing games right now, but they also work with the Xbox Series X, saving you precious money ahead of what is likely to be an expensive few months of gaming with the release of new consoles, FIFA 21 and Cyberpunk 2077!

Argos is currently offering the wireless Xbox One controller for just £39.99, netting you a saving of £10 on one of the most reliable controllers around! It's rare that these controllers ever are reduced by such an amount, so make sure to grab yours today before they all sell out or the deal expires!

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Xbox One Controller Black- £39.99

Best Xbox Elite Controller Prices

The Xbox Elite controller is THE ultimate way to play games on a console. Featuring an arsenal of swappable components including thumbsticks, D-Pads, and triggers, this controller already has a next-gen feel to it.

Its interchangeable paddles on the back of the controller give your fingers more control, allowing you to execute your devastating moves or combos much more efficiently.

The hair lock triggers save you valuable time when firing a weapon, locking the triggers after each shot to immediately prepare you for your next gunfight.

Given the impressive advantages this controller gives its users, it’s no wonder the Elite controller can be pretty difficult to get ahold of.

The controller is currently sold out on Amazon, but you can pre-order this stunning Chrome controller for when it launches.

CLICK TO BUY: Xbox Elite Controller: Chrome Silver Edition- £159.99

If you’re not willing to wait, Argos holds a limited stock of Elite Series 2 controllers, too.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 - £159.99

Argos also has the most affordable Elite controllers, offering a Series 1 controller for just £118.99 in a clearance deal! These controllers are sure to sell out quick, so make sure to grab yours before they do!

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Xbox Elite Controller Series 1 - £118.99

Best Value Xbox Controller

If you’re wanting an Xbox controller for an even cheaper price, PowerA’s officially licensed wired controller is the best on the market. The design of these controllers is immaculate, and with no batteries to manage, the plug and play connection is arguably the best controller if you don’t have an infinite supply of AA batteries or are worried about input lag from a wireless controller.

This controller comes in a stunning white design from Argos for just £19.99 or can be picked up from Amazon in blue or black for £19.99!

CLICK HERE TO BUY: PowerA Wired Xbox Controller- £19.99

NOW READ: Xbox Games With Gold August 2020 Revealed!