PS Plus

PlayStation has started a £16 sale ahead of PS Plus February! – Games, Dates and Recommendations

PlayStation's next sale is live on the PlayStation store. Here you can find the games we recommend.

ps plus 16 POUNDS

The PlayStation store have started a £16 sale  

With the end of the holiday sales, PlayStation has a lot planned regarding sales. Today begins the ‘Games under €20’ sale (equivalent to £16).  

Dates 

The next sale starts today (17/01/2020) and ends on 5th February 2020. So, if you want to pick up a great bargain, you’ll have to be quick, as you have just under 3 weeks to purchase the games you want. 

Luckily, you don’t have to download the games before this date, you just have to make sure you have bought and own the game. 

PLAYSTATION – Claim your rewards at the PlayStation Store.

Best Games 

A full list of the games available can be found at on the PlayStation website. A few highlights we have picked from this list are;  

Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION (£15.99) 

BAYEK’S JOURNEY – Follow Bayek on his journey to found
the Assassins Brotherhood.

Cities: Skylines (£9.99) 

NOT SIMS CITY – If you like Sims City but are looking for more
micro-management, this is the game for you.

Fallout 4 (£8.99) 

THE WANDERER – Adventure through the wasteland as you gaze
upon a post-apocalyptic world.

Titanfall 2 (if you’re a fan of Apex Legends, this is a must-have in your games library. And for an amazing price!) (£3.99) 

CALL IN YOUR TITAN – Enjoy the gameplay from Apex legends in
Respawn’s parkour based game

Triple-A titles for less than £10 is a bargain that you can’t say no to. Again, if you wish to pick up any of these deals, you need to ensure you have purchased the game before 5th February. 

