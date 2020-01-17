PlayStation has started a £16 sale ahead of PS Plus February! – Games, Dates and Recommendations

The PlayStation store have started a £16 sale
With the end of the holiday sales, PlayStation has a lot planned regarding sales. Today begins the ‘Games under €20’ sale (equivalent to £16).NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!
Dates
The next sale starts today (17/01/2020) and ends on 5th February 2020. So, if you want to pick up a great bargain, you’ll have to be quick, as you have just under 3 weeks to purchase the games you want.
READ MORE: PS Plus Membership for a great price!
Luckily, you don’t have to download the games before this date, you just have to make sure you have bought and own the game.
Best Games
A full list of the games available can be found at on the PlayStation website. A few highlights we have picked from this list are;
Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION (£15.99)
Cities: Skylines (£9.99)
Fallout 4 (£8.99)
Titanfall 2 (if you’re a fan of Apex Legends, this is a must-have in your games library. And for an amazing price!) (£3.99)
READ MORE: Glorious Model D Review!
Triple-A titles for less than £10 is a bargain that you can’t say no to. Again, if you wish to pick up any of these deals, you need to ensure you have purchased the game before 5th February.