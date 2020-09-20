PS Plus Collection: Explained, PS5, Free Games, Backwards Compatibility, Predictions, and more

Something amazing is coming, and it could be the start of something even bigger!

The recent PS5 Showcase delivered even more than we thought it would, but perhaps one of the surprising announcements was the PS Plus Collection.

Here, we explain exactly what it is, and why you should be very excited indeed!

What is the PS Plus Collection?

The PS Plus Collection is a PS Plus membership bonus for PS5 owners.

You won’t have to pay extra on top of your PS Plus membership, but to access the multiple free games, you will need a PS5!

What games are in the PS Plus Collection?

By now, it’s common knowledge what games are going to be in the collection, and we’ll list them below – but the big question is, what games will be coming in the future?

IT’S A BIGGIN’! The collection is epic in proportions

We would think it would be highly likely that the PS Plus Collection will be added to with either PS4 titles, or maybe even PS5 titles too!

It’s too early to say just yet what may be coming, but make sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as it changes!

God of War

Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: Thief’s End

InFamous: Second Son

The Last Guardian

Until Dawn

Batman: Arkham Knight

Fallout 4

Detroit: Become Human

Battlefield 1

Persona 5

Bloodborne

Monster Hunter World

Final Fantasy XV

Ratchet & Clank

Mortal Kombat X

Resident Evil 7

Will the game look different on PS5?

What can we expect in terms of graphics, framerates and loading speeds when we play these PS4 games on PS5?

We haven’t yet seen PS5’s backwards combability in action, so we can’t say for sure at this point.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT: Go discless and save almost £100!

However, we do know that the PS5 has an incredible custom SSD, which play a role in delivering lighting fast loading times.

We wouldn’t rule out that these games will be a much more seamless experience on PS5, and we would say the same for frames per second and definition too!

When will we hear more?

So, if the PS Plus Collection is going to swapped out with new games, how frequently will they do it?

When you compare the sheer volume of titles available for free to that of the current PS Plus offerings of 2 / sometimes 3 games a month, it is difficult to believe that they will be refreshed monthly.

At this point, details are thin on the ground, so we can only speculate, but we’re predicting that the new free games may be released at larger gaps than seen previously.

