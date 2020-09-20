PS Plus Cheap Games: Best Deals Right Now, Far Cry Primal, Dishonoured 2, and more

There are some amazing offers on games right now, with a few absolute must-plays!

PS Plus is a great destination for getting games for cheap, and there are loads of amazing offers going down right this minute for you to take advantage of!

Let’s take a look at some standout picks for our best cheap games on PS Plus!

PS Plus Cheap Games

Here are some of our top picks for cheap games on PS Plus right now!

Dishonoured 2

Featuring in the double discounts section, Dishonoured 2 is available for just £11.99, which is an absolute steal.

MAGIC & WEAPONS: Combine both for stylish and deadly combat

If you’ve been following some of the awesome game reveals for PS5 and were blown away by how good Deathloop looked, check this game out, as it’s made by the same developers!

Far Cry Primal

You can save nearly 70% on Far Cry Primal right now, and experience the game for only £8.25!

‘ALMOST’: The game got very positive reviews for its unique take on the genre

This Far Cry takes players back to the stages of early human-kind, and is quite heavily influenced by films like ‘Apocalypto’, both in visuals, story and brutal combat.

Similarly to Dishonoured, getting good at this game and chaining some awesome stealth kills together is a whole new level of satisfaction!

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain came before Detroit: Beyond Human, and now is amazing chance to see just how good developer Quantic Dream are at creating these immersive games.

IF ONLY IT WERE THAT SIMPLE! Choices like this have a big effect on the story

A child disappears, and you play multiple characters within the engrossing narrative to find the suspect.

The catch – every decision you make has a consequence, and without spoiling it, there are some ‘Saw’ level situations you’ll have to face!

READ MORE: PS Plus October 2020 – Our top predictions for what to expect!

There are loads of games going for cheap on PS Plus right now, here are few others which stand out from the crowd! Head on over to the PS Plus Store right here to nab yourself a deal!

Ashen – £15.99

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry – £5.99

The Wolf Among Us – £3.89

Tom Clancy’s The Division – £7.99

BEYOND: Two Souls – £8.24

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion – £8.74

Looking for something else?

With PS Plus October on the way, we’re not far off getting our next batch of free games!

But if you’re looking to taking your gaming experience to the next level for cheap, then check out our top pick for Playstation accessories below!

Wired – Budget

Mpow make some quality headsets, and this wired beauty is no different! The good news is they’re super affordable too!

Stereo Surround Sound

Noise Cancellation Mic & In-Line Control

LED Light

BEST SELLER: The Mpow gaming headset delivers on amazing stereo surround sound

Don’t Miss Out: Get the Mpow Gaming Headset for under £25.00!