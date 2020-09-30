Here’s how you can get £10 off a 12 month PS Plus Membership!

Want to save some money on your membership? Here’s one way you can do it!

PS Plus free games are on the way, and we’re looking forward to seeing what’s we’re going to get!

But today could be your day in more ways than one!

Keep reading to find out how to can get 12 months of PS Plus for less!

Get 12 months of PS Plus discounted!

Let’s get straight to it! You’ll want to head over to shopto to get your hands on the deal.

Currently, you can get 12 months of PS Plus for only £39.85, down from £49.99!

Don’t Miss Out! Get 12 months of PS Plus for 20% off right here!

Why go for the deal?

This is one of those decisions that you’ll find just seems to make sense. If you’ve got a PS Plus membership and are running out, then you’ll likely be extending it anyway!

The good news is that you can do so for cheap, and spend that well deserved £10 on something else!

What you could spend your savings on!

Currently, there are a ton of games of amazing games on PS Plus for under £10!

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is at only £7.99, and is well worth playing. The story follows two awesome female leads in an incredibly tense, action-packed and thrilling story.

NEW HORIZONS: New characters, new adventures

LEAP OF FAITH: Get ready to jump in to this epic tale

That, and the visual as usual are incredible.

There’s also Overcooked for £3.89! This game is deceptively tense, and will push you to the limits!

WHERE’S THE LAMB SAUCE! You’ll have to multitask in order to avoid a grilling!

ALL QUIET…FOR NOW: Don’t let the wholesome vibe fool you!

You’ll have to manage the restaurant prep, washing, and service for starters, but add that to various earthquakes, teleportation, and more and you’ve got a recipe for hilarious mayhem.

Looking for something else?

