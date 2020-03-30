header decal
30 Mar 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered announced! Campaign only, release date & more

The classic FPS is returning to our screens! Get ready to save the world all over again.

Release date

MW2 Remastered on Xbox Marketplace & PS Store

Campaign only

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is coming!

Infinity Ward are bringing the amazing MW2 back to get us all though lockdown. Alongside recent Black Ops 2020 news it is a great time to be a gamer!

The Campaign for MW2 set the stage for modern FPS gaming, and now it's back!

MW2 Remastered was thought to be the next Call of Duty game only a short while ago, but it appears to have been beaten to the punch by an unknown game, as COD 2020 gets a launch date.

Here's what we know about the remaster of this classic Call of Duty.

Release date

It looks like you will be able to play Modern Warfare 2 Remastered tomorrow!

The game is due to hit the online stores on 31 March.

MW2 Remastered on Xbox Marketplace & PS Store

It looks like the MW2 Remastered campaign can be found on the German Xbox Marketplace and PlayStation Store.

Along with it has come a trailer for the campaign and plenty of screenshots.

call of duty mw2 remastered

STAY FROSTY: Get ready to relive the masterpiece

Campaign only

Right now there are no plans to have the classic multiplayer available. This is due to Infinity Ward not wanting to split their player base between Modern Warfare and the new title.

Given the success of Warzone that is understandable, but we hope to get the classic gameplay back that we all loved so much.

