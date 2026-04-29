NBA THE RUN - New Trailer, Release Date, Beta Access, and Game Modes Confirmed

Primary Subject: NBA The Run (Launch Version)

NBA The Run (Launch Version) Key Update: Play by Play Studios has confirmed a June 2026 release date alongside a Steam closed beta starting May 1.

Play by Play Studios has confirmed a June 2026 release date alongside a Steam closed beta starting May 1. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: April 29, 2026

April 29, 2026 Quick Answer: NBA The Run launches June 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Sign up now for the Steam closed beta starting on May 1, 2026.

The new trailer for NBA The Run has just premiered, giving us a new look at the game and revealing some crucial information about the Play by Play Studios game.

The release date, platforms, game modes, the roster, and even some big gameplay details were announced. NBA The Run is shaping up to be one of the most unique and anticipated sports game releases of 2026.

NBA The Run Details Unveiled

Credit: NBA The Run

Play by Play Studios has revealed that NBA The Run will release in June 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

The game will have a closed beta playtest, exclusively for PC, on May 1. You can already register for it, and if you're lucky, you will be able to try out the fast-paced and above-the-rim action-packed title earlier than most.

It was disclosed that NBA The Run will have three game modes at launch: Knockout Squads, Knockout Solos, and Knockout Friends.

In Knockout Squads, you play with two other players in a squad of three. You face other three-player squads in a tournament where matches have unique rules and take place on different courts.

Knockout Solo follows a similar format, but instead of just controlling one player in the squad, you build your own team of three and control all of the members. You then face other players' squads and battle for the tournament win.

Knockout Friends is a private tournament mode, where you can team up with your friends and play against the AI or another group of friends.

The NBA The Run roster was also revealed, and it's a star-studded one. At launch, players will be able to play with 30+ NBA stars, as well as five "fictional streetball legends". Every player has a unique playstyle, with strengths and weaknesses that make all of them viable.

When it comes to the NBA The Run gameplay, it's "fast, fluid, and responsive", with the game also being "powered by rollback netcode." The goal is for all of this to come together to deliver a seamless and exciting online experience.

As the NBA The Run release date approaches, more information about the game will be unveiled.

With the playtest just around the corner, we will also have more details about the gameplay and a better idea of how the game plays and looks.

If you are eager to play NBA THE RUN, you can already sign up for the playtest.

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