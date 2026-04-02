Primary Subject: MLB Perfect Inning 26 (2026 Season Opening Update)

MLB Perfect Inning 26 (2026 Season Opening Update) Key Update: Full 2026 roster and schedule synchronization, plus the debut of City Connect uniforms and a new 30-day mission system.

Full 2026 roster and schedule synchronization, plus the debut of City Connect uniforms and a new 30-day mission system. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: April 2, 2026

April 2, 2026 Quick Answer: The MLB Perfect Inning 26 update adds all 30 teams' 2026 rosters, real-life schedules, and City Connect uniforms for five teams, including the Phillies and Rays.

MLB Perfect Inning 26 has just received a major update. With the 2026 MLB already underway, Com2uS has updated all 30 team rosters and schedules to reflect the start of the new season.

But that's not all, as the update also introduced special vents and plenty of rewards that players will be able to use to improve their lineup.

MLB Perfect Inning 26 Update Adds Authenticity To The Game

Credit: Com2uS USA

This major update to MLB Perfect Inning 26 celebrates the start of the 2026 MLB season and aims to improve realism by updating all rosters and adding teams' real-life schedules.

It also introduces the popular City Connect uniforms, with these five teams receiving them: Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies, and Tampa Bay Rays. The remaining teams will receive them in future updates.

As mentioned above, special events have also been added. Team-specific daily missions are one of them, and they allow users to earn a plethora of items, which can then be used to improve their players.

But that's not all, as users who complete all team-specific missions in 30-days will receive their team's special City Connect uniform.

This is everything you need to know about the latest MLB Perfect Inning 26 update.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!