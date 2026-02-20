Primary Subject: NBA 2K26 MyTEAM All-Star Cards

February 20, 2026 Quick Answer: Dark Matter Victor Wembanyama is the best All-Star card in NBA 2K26 MyTEAM. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis round out the top 3. Avoid undersized point guards like Jamal Murray and Jalen Brunson.

All-Star Weekend wrapped up a few days ago, which I can only say is one of the more competitive All-Star games we've seen in years. In NBA 2K26, though, the All-Star fever isn't waning anytime soon.

This year's NBA 2K26 All-Star event dropped a whopping 66 new cards into MyTEAM, which range from Pink Diamonds to wallet-destroying Dark Matters. Some of these cards are genuinely good, while others just exist to fill out the collection.

I've gone through the stats, badges, and even heights (because yes, in MyTEAM, height matters more than it probably should), and I'm here to tell you exactly which cards deserve your MT and which ones deserve a hard pass.

Fair warning: This list doesn't contain 100 OVR cards because they're simply impossible to get your hands on, and even if you do have the chance to get one, the cost is too astronomical to even consider adding to this list.

The Best All-Star Cards in MyTeam

These are the cards that will actually make a difference in your squad. If you can get your hands on any of these, pull the trigger.

Card Position Height Why It's the Best Victor Wembanyama (Dark Matter) C 7'4" Best card in the entire set. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Dark Matter) PG/SG 6'6" Elite two-way point guard with size Giannis Antetokounmpo (Dark Matter) PF/SF 6'11" Great slasher with decent 3-point shooting LeBron James (Galaxy Opal) SF/PF 6'9" Does everything at an elite level. Kevin Durant (Galaxy Opal) SF/PF 6'10" Best offensive wing today

Victor Wembanyama

Credit: 2K

There's not much to say about Dark Matter Wemby except that it's simply the best. He's 7'4" at the Center position, can shoot the three, can defend the rim, and be a lob threat. He's the true unicorn right now, and to be quite frank, this is what Kristaps Porzingis should be if only he weren't riddled with too many injuries.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Credit: 2K

Shai at 6'6" is exactly what you'd want from a point guard in MyTEAM. He's got the size to defend, the length to contest with a 6'11" wingspan, and the offensive arsenal with hot spots everywhere on the floor. Shai is the most versatile card in the entire all-star set, which makes him usable in any lineup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Credit: 2K

This version of Giannis is the upgrade you were waiting for all year long if you wanted to add "The Greek Freak" to your squad.

At 6'11" with a 7'4" wingspan, Giannis has always been the best at his position. However, the only knock on that is his jump shot. On previous cards, it was on normal timing, which made him inconsistent and, at times, easy to leave wide open.

That is now fixed with his Dark Matter card. His jump shot release was bumped to very quick, with a bonus of a somewhat decent 83 Three-Point Shot rating.

LeBron James

Credit: 2K

LeBron James is still the face of the NBA even at 41, and his 22 All-Star appearances are evidence that the King is still one of the top players in the league. In MyTEAM, LeBron does a little bit of everything.

He can defend. He can slash. He can hit from the logo. At 6'9", he's got the size to guard every position without being a liability.

The only factor that I would say tarnishes the overall value of this card is that his jump shot is still on normal timing, and that's a bit slow compared to the cards above him. That said, if you need a wing that can be a playmaker at times, LeBron can do it.

Kevin Durant

Credit: 2K

KD is probably the best offensive card between himself, LeBron, and Kawhi. At 6'10" with a 97 Three-Point shot rating and HOF Limitless Range badge, plus elite dribble sigs to create space and break down a defender, KD is nothing but a pure scorer.

Honorable Mentions

Kawhi Leonard (Galaxy Opal)

Credit: 2K

Kawhi is here not because of his ever-faltering knee, but because of defense. Pure and simple. He's one of the best perimeter defenders in this set, and his stats are solid.

You can also rely on him on offense, just not as the primary scorer. Like LeBron, Kawhi suffers from normal timing on his release, which makes him average on the offensive end.

Devin Booker(Galaxy Opal)

Credit: 2K

Devin Booker is one of the best offensive point guards in the game. If you're looking for a bucket-getter, you can pick him up. However, he's a one-dimensional player, so you need to have a backup option for defense.

Brandon Ingram (Galaxy Opal)

Credit: 2K

B.I is always regarded as the poor man's version of Kevin Durant, and his All-Star card reflects that. The only thing about this card is that if you already have his Pink Diamond, there's almost no reason to upgrade.

They're basically the same, with slightly better stats and badges on the Galaxy Opal. If you don't have the Pink Diamond, this is one of the better shooting guards available since he's 6'10" with a 7'3" wingspan.

Cards to Avoid

Jamal Murray

Credit: 2

Jamal Murray is the worst card in this entire set. His jump shot is on normal timing, and it's just an overall bad release.

He's 6'4", which is technically decent height for a point guard, but his defense is average, and his shot is so bad that it's not even worth locking in. Skip at all costs.

Jalen Brunson

Credit: 2K

I would never want to be on the bad side of a Knicks fan, but the truth is that you need to avoid Jalen Brunson's All-Star card. He gets a slight edge over Murray because his shot is on very quick timing, but he's still only 6'2".

Undersized point guards get hunted in this game. Doesn't matter how nice his offensive stats look, because if you're getting screened and switched onto a bigger player every possession, you're just going to get blocked each time. Skip because there are a lot of other All-Stars that can do his job better.