If you're a beginner who's just starting with Madden NFL 26, choosing the right team can be the difference between rage-quitting in the second quarter or cruising to championship glory. Don't worry, because whether you're new to Madden or if you just want to dominate this game without stressing at every play call, we've got a list of squads that will make you look like a pro in no time.

You might think that the "easiest" teams to play in Madden NFL 26 are the established powerhouses. But that is only scratching the surface, as the overall rankings aren't the only thing that matters, with roster talent also being incredibly important. When things don't go your way, a talented roster can bail you out and help turn it around.

Let's break down which teams can make you feel like you're playing in rookie mode every time you take the controller.

The Easiest Teams to Start With in Madden NFL 26

Kansas City Chiefs

In Madden 26, the Kansas City Chiefs may not be the same powerhouse that delivered the Super Bowl championship back in 2024, but with both offense and defense rated at 89, you're looking at one of the most balanced teams in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes may not be in the Top 10 list of best players in the game, but he's still one of the best QBs to ever touch the green, and Travis Kelce is still one of the greatest tight ends to ever play this game.

Choose the Kansas City Chiefs if you want:

A balanced roster

A great QB and TE duo

Solid Offensive Playbook

A team that excels in short passes and inside zone runs

The Kansas City Chiefs' entire playbook is built around the West Coast Spread scheme, which is best used on short, quick passes that will get you yardage against a defense that's spread thin. You'll use a lot of Gun Formations to isolate where the defense is the strongest.

With Patrick Mahomes running the helm, and a host of formidable receivers in TE Travis Kelce, WR Rashee Rice, and HB Kareem Hunt, you're never going to run out of targets to advance the ball.

The Chiefs' defense is also nothing to scoff at since Chris Jones (97 ovr) is one of the best defensive tackles in the game. Overall, you're going to have a fun field day when playing with the Kansas City Chiefs, with a balanced roster and superstar players.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens sit at the top with a 93 overall, but it's their 94-rated offense that makes them borderline unfair. QB Lamar Jackson is one of just seven players in the entire game to have a 99 overall rating.

If that's not enough to get you going, the Ravens also boast eight other players who are rated 90+, starting with HB Derrick Henry (98 ovr), MLB Roquan Smith (94 ovr), DT Justin Madubuike (93 ovr), CB Marlon Humphrey (92 ovr), CB Jaire Alexander (91 ovr), TE Mark Andrews (91 ovr), SS Kyle Hamilton (90 ovr), and LT Ronnie Stanley (90 ovr).

Choose the Baltimore Ravens if you want:

The best elite rushing attack in the game

Great playmakers at each position

A Power Run Playstyle perfectly suited for Lamar Jackson

One of the best defenses in the game

The Ravens are, without a doubt, the most talented team in Madden NFL 26. They have the highest-rated team offense and the fourth-best defense in the league, so you're never going to struggle transitioning between offense and defense if you're playing with the Ravens. This team is a strong championship contender that you can play in any game mode.

Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: EA Madden NFL 26

The Philadelphia Eagles took the Super Bowl last season, in a historic beatdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22. While it might seem unfair that the defending champions would be the last entry in this list, it's mainly because the offseason for the Eagles was a bit rocky, but don't count them out because they're a battle-tested squad that's ready to defend their championship.

In Madden NFL 26, the Eagles carry a team 91 overall rating with a stellar 94 offensive rating, but land this season with some concerns on the defensive end. QB Jalen Hurts (86 ovr) takes the helm for this team, and he's one of the more mobile QBs with enough speed and acceleration to throw off defenses. Pair that with cover athlete Saquon Barkley (99 ovr), and you have a very physical team that can grind out the opposing defense.

Choose the Philadelphia Eagles if you want:

To play a lot of Gun Formations

To keep defenses guessing with a mobile QB

A versatile team with a lot of creative options for offense

Play the Philadelphia Eagles if you want to be more creative in running the offense. You have a mobile QB in Jalen Hurts who can run fake passes to perfection, and you have Saquon Barkley who's virtually untouchable in the game.

The beauty of Madden 26 is that there are "easy" teams that you can play to get the hang of its mechanics. But remember that your style of play dictates which team to play. That's even more important when you eventually take on Ultimate Team, where you need to grind for coins.

So hang back, relax, play a couple of quick plays, and soon enough, you'll be ready to dominate the gridiron without breaking a sweat.

