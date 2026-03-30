Primary Subject: FC 26 - The Bullet Man Evolution

FC 26 - The Bullet Man Evolution Key Update: A free Left Back Evolution that introduces a high-tier Bruiser+ PlayStyle and significant physical stat boosts.

A free Left Back Evolution that introduces a high-tier Bruiser+ PlayStyle and significant physical stat boosts. Status: Live (start by April 6)

Live (start by April 6) Last Verified: March 30, 2026

March 30, 2026 Quick Answer: While the inclusion of Power Shot+ is stupid for a defender, the 88 OVR cap ensures these cards remain eligible for future Evolution chains. Top picks include meta-favorites like Ferland Mendy and Lucas Digne.

The Bullet Man is a free LB Evolution in FC 26, it provides excellent stat improvements and one of the best defensive PS in Bruiser+.

You also get a baffling Power Shot+ first before the Bruiser+, and while that's fitting with the theme of the Evolution, it entirely ruins the upgrades. Guess you can't have nice things for free, but you can still work around it.

Continue reading to know the best players for The Bullet Man Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for The Bullet Man Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports Digne card chained with Bruiser+, Over the Top, Guradian of the Line, and The Bullet Man.

The five most standout FC 26 players for The Bullet Man Evolution are:

Lucas Digne (World Tour)

(World Tour) Ferland Mendy (Knockout Royalty)

(Knockout Royalty) Diogo Dalot (Thunderstruck)

(Thunderstruck) Andrea Cambiaso (UCL Primetime)

(UCL Primetime) Patrick Dorgu (Team of the Week)

One good thing about the Evolution is that it keeps the card's overall rating at 88. That leaves plenty of future chain potential.

Since Power Shot+ is an absolute waste of a PS+ slot, it's best that you use already evolved cards that have 2 PS+. Chain with other Evolutions that give you Quick Step, Intercept, or Bruiser.

If you've completed the Triple Threat League Weekly Play Objective once, you should have a free Bruiser+ Evolution. You can get Intercept+ EVO in the Intercept+ Milestone Objective. It's very grindy, but it's free.

Quick Step+ Milestone is another milestone Objective that also grants Quick Step+. If you've not completed it, you can alternatively do High-Speed Action Evolution or something similar for players rated lower than 87.

Once you do these chains, pretty much any player will be a good shout. Try to stack as many defensive upgrades and PlayStyles as possible. Best to add passing ones too, like Tiki Taka, Pinged Pass, and Incisive Pass.

Because you have to chain with other Evolutions first to make The Bullet Man Evolution work, you should wait until the final few days to know the best path.

The Bullet Man Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for The Bullet Man Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 87

Max 87 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: LB

LB Not Position: CB, CM

Upgrades

Overall: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Acceleration: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Aggression: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Agility: +25 (88)

+25 (88) Balance: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Ball control: +30 (88)

+30 (88) Crossing: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Curve: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Finishing: +40 (80)

+40 (80) Interceptions: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Jumping: +30 (85)

+30 (85) Long Passing: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Long Shots: +50 (91)

+50 (91) Def. Aware: +30 (87)

+30 (87) Reactions: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Short Passing: +30 (88)

+30 (88) Free Kick: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Shot Power: +50 (95)

+50 (95) Slide Tackle: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Sprint Speed: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Stand Tackle: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Stamina: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Strength: +30 (85)

+30 (85) Vision: +30 (85)

+30 (85) PlayStyles+: Power Shot, Bruiser (2)

Power Shot, Bruiser (2) PlayStyles: Intercept, Quick Step, Rapid (8)

Intercept, Quick Step, Rapid (8) Roles: Wingback++, Attacking Wingback++

That's everything you need to know about The Bullet Man Evolution in FC 26.

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