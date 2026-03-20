Primary Subject: FC 26 Party at the Back Evolution

FC 26 Party at the Back Evolution Key Update: A 75k coins CB-focused Evolution that provides Jockey+ and Intercept+, but has terrible stat caps and requirements.

A 75k coins CB-focused Evolution that provides Jockey+ and Intercept+, but has terrible stat caps and requirements. Status: Live (start by March 28)

Live (start by March 28) Last Verified: March 19, 2026

March 19, 2026 Quick Answer: While Jockey+ might not be the highest-priority PS+ on a defender, the Evolution provides good pace and passing boosts. Top picks include Ronald Araujo, Moïse Bombito, and Dante.

Party at the Back is a CB-focused Evolution in FC 26 that turns them into all-round defenders capable of guarding the flanks as a fullback.

That's the upgrade you want your CB to lean towards, as the defensive numbers aren't good enough to justify doing the Evo.

You can still consider these center backs for future Evolutions, as the overall rating remains 89 after this one, leaving future chain potential open.

Continue reading to know the best players for Party at the Back Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Party at the Back Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for the Party at the Back Evolution are:

Ronald Araujo (Showdown)

(Showdown) Moïse Bombito (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Dante (Time Warp)

(Time Warp) Micky van de Ven (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Dan-Axel Zagadou (Winter Wildcards)

The Evolution provides Jockey+ and Intercept+. While Jockey+ is a good PS, it's lower in the priority list for any defender than Anticipate and Intercept. If you rely heavily on manual defending, then Jockey+ is a must. Otherwise, it's fine as a base PS.

For a fullback, an ideal 2 PS+ combo would be Intercept+ and either Bruiser+ or Quick Step+. It's the same for CBs, except Anticipate+ will be somewhat better than Bruiser+ if you have the base.

It's best to prioritize other chains first to get the most desired combinations, depending on whether you prefer manual defending.

The Evolution increases overall by 20, bringing most cards to the max 89 rating, so you should stack as many sensible upgrades as you can first.

Another option is to pick players like Ronald Araujo, who already have all the necessary PS and could use a good boost to their stats.

The only thing to keep in mind while selecting your candidate is to make sure they're tall and have a strong build.

Is Party at the Back Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

No, we do not think Party at the Back is worth spending 75k coins on. We have had better upgrades, and there will surely be more promising ones in the future.

Party at the Back Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for the Party at the Back Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 88

Max 88 Defending: Max 89

Max 89 Total Positions: Max 3

Max 3 PlayStyles: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyles+: Max 2

Max 2 Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: CB

Upgrades

Overall: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Acceleration: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Aggression: +15 (87)

+15 (87) Agility: +15 (85)

+15 (85) Balance: +15 (92)

+15 (92) Heading Accuracy: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Interceptions: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Jumping: +15 (90)

+15 (90) Long Passing: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Defensive Awareness: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Reactions: +15 (84)

+15 (84) Short Passing: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Slide Tackle: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Sprint Speed: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Standing Tackle: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Stamina: +15 (88)

+15 (88) Strength: +15 (84)

+15 (84) Vision: +30 (88)

+30 (88) Composure: +15 (85)

+15 (85) Weak Foot: +4

+4 Positions: LB, RB

LB, RB PlayStyles+: Jockey, Intercept (2)

Jockey, Intercept (2) PlayStyles: Jockey, Intercept, Bruiser, Anticipate (8)

Jockey, Intercept, Bruiser, Anticipate (8) Roles: Fullback++

That's everything you need to know about the Party at the Back Evolution in FC 26.

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