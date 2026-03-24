Primary Subject: FC 26 O Maestro da Copa Evolution

FC 26 O Maestro da Copa Evolution Key Update: A CAM-focused upgrade adding Technical+ and Low Driven Shot+.

A CAM-focused upgrade adding Technical+ and Low Driven Shot+. Status: Live (start by April 1)

Live (start by April 1) Last Verified: March 24, 2026

March 24, 2026 Quick Answer: Underwhelming for 80k as the power curve has been dialed up a notch with other similar Evolutions. Xavi Simons is the standout choice for his meta passing traits. Other top picks include Estêvão and Bruno Fernandes.

O Maestro da Copa is a CAM-focused Evolution in FC 26. It provides an excellent range of PlayStyles and a decent stats boost.

For most cards, the restrictions and stat cap make the upgrade underwhelming. Only a few choices get a reasonable increase to be worth considering.

Continue reading to know the best players for the O Maestro da Copa Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players For O Maestro da Copa Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The most standout FC 26 players for the O Maestro da Copa Evolution are:

Xavi Simons (UCL Primetime)

(UCL Primetime) Estêvão (UCL Primetime)

(UCL Primetime) Bruno Fernandes (Team of the Week, 88)

(Team of the Week, 88) Antoine Griezmann (Ultimate Scream)

(Ultimate Scream) Enzo Millot (Fantasy FC)

Given the upgrades and restrictions, there aren't many players who end up being a card worth spending the coins on.

Xavi Simons leads the list because the Dutchman has all the right PlayStyles to be a perfect CAM. Finesse and Low Driven Shot are effectively the only two PS you need for scoring.

Simons also has the three most meta passing PS in Incisive, Pinged, and Tiki Taka, making him as capable of a playmaker as a goal scorer.

Unfortunately, the Evolution pushes the overall rating to 90, leaving them out of the future chain for a good while. So, it's best to stack multiple upgrades before doing the O Maestro da Copa Evolution.

Because of the less chain potential and underwhelming end stats, we suggest holding back on using any expensive or SBC cards that are hard to acquire.

Is O Maestro da Copa Evolution Worth Doing?

Credit: EA Sports

No, O Maestro da Copa Evolution is not worth doing in FC 26. It's not a bad upgrade, but it's a bit underwhelming for 80k coins. We surely will have better Evolutions in the future.

Even if you have an existing chain that actually gets remarkable upgrades and want to commit to it, we still suggest waiting until the final few days. You may get an additional chain to stack or a better Evolution altogether.

FC 26 O Maestro da Copa Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for the O Maestro da Copa Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 88

Max 88 Defending: Max 80

Max 80 Total Positions: Max 3

Max 3 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: CAM

Upgrades

Overall: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Pace: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Shooting: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Agility: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Balance: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Ball Control: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Crossing: +20 (86)

+20 (86) Curve: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Dribbling: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Jumping: +15 (80)

+15 (80) Long Passing: +20 (91)

+20 (91) Reactions: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Short Passing: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Free Kick: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Stamina: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Strength: +15 (75)

+15 (75) Vision: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Composure: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Weak Foot: +3 (4)

+3 (4) Skills: +4

+4 Positions: ST

ST PlayStyles+: Technical, Low Driven Shot (2)

Technical, Low Driven Shot (2) PlayStyles: Rapid, Power Shot, Incisive Pass, Low Driven Shot (9)

Rapid, Power Shot, Incisive Pass, Low Driven Shot (9) Roles: Shadow Striker++, Classic 10++, False 9++

That's everything you need to know about the O Maestro da Copa Evolution in FC 26.

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