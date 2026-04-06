Primary Subject: FC 26 Empress of the Box Evolution

FC 26 Empress of the Box Evolution Key Update: A premium 100,000-coin Evolution that boosts attackers to a 91 OVR and grants a 5-star Weak Foot alongside elite scoring traits.

A premium 100,000-coin Evolution that boosts attackers to a 91 OVR and grants a 5-star Weak Foot alongside elite scoring traits. Status: Live (start by April 13)

Live (start by April 13) Last Verified: April 5, 2026

April 5, 2026 Quick Answer: Empress of the Box is an expensive but highly effective chain-finisher for top-tier strikers. It adds the Finesse Shot+ and Quick Step+ meta combination, and upgrades Weak Foot to 5 stars. Top choices include Pina, Suárez, and Cruyff.

Empress of the Box is a 100k-coin Evolution in FC 26. Though it is heavily restrictive with requirements, it provides a sizable amount of upgrades for plenty of cards.

The final result is a 5-star rating in Weak Foot, Finesse Shot, and elite attacking attributes in pace, shooting, and dribbling. While all that's good, you end up with a 91 overall, locking the card out of future chains for some time.

All that said, here are the best candidates for Empress of the Box Evolution.

Best Players for Empress of the Box Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The seven most standout FC 26 players for Empress of the Box Evolution are:

Claudia Pina (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Johan Cruyff (Winter Wildcards Baby ICON)

(Winter Wildcards Baby ICON) Luis Suárez (Time Warp)

(Time Warp) Cristiano Ronaldo (Festival of Football Captains)

(Festival of Football Captains) Lionel Messi (Ratings Reload)

(Ratings Reload) Peter Crouch (FUT Birthday Hero)

(FUT Birthday Hero) Can Uzun (Future Stars)

A big upgrade like this has plenty of good candidates. Most will end up with similar stats. Just make sure your player gets big upgrades to take full benefit, and they're worth tossing over.

Because of the final overall ratings, it's best to stack as many sensible upgrades first, especially on low-rated cards.

One area to look forward to with chains is passing. The Evolution provides two pace PS and two of the best-scoring ones. The four are pretty much all that you'd need in a proper goalscorer.

For this attacker meta, you'd need a few passing ones so they can be more involved in the buildup. Incisive and Tiki Taka are the two most important ones. Most of our picks, other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suárez, have either or both passing PS.

You can use upgrades like Architect of Play before to add Tiki Taka and Incisive Pass to those who miss them. Outside of passing, the Evolution covers all the bases for an ideal striker.

Is Empress of the Box Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Yes, Empress of the Box Evolution is worth considering in FC 26. Given the price, it is not an absolute must-do, but it can be a perfect upgrade to wrap your chain or high-overall meta cards.

As we always say, it's best to wait until the final few days to know the best chain path, or to see if any better Evolution pops.

Empress of the Box Evolution Upgrade

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for the Empress of the Box Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 89

Max 89 Pace: Max 93

Max 93 Physical: Max 90

Max 90 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

Upgrades

Overall: +15 (91)

+15 (91) Passing: +10 (85)

+10 (85) Physical: +10 (80)

+10 (80) Acceleration: +15 (92)

+15 (92) Agility: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Balance: +15 (88)

+15 (88) Ball Control: +20 (92)

+20 (92) Dribbling: +15 (90)

+15 (90) Finishing: +20 (93)

+20 (93) Long Shots: +15 (85)

+15 (85) Penalties: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Positioning: +20 (93)

+20 (93) Reactions: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Shot Power: +15 (90)

+15 (90) Sprint Speed: +15 (92)

+15 (92) Volleys: +15 (90)

+15 (90) Composure: +20 (91)

+20 (91) Weak Foot: +4

+4 Skills: +3 (4)

+3 (4) PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot, Quick Step (2)

Finesse Shot, Quick Step (2) PlayStyles: Technical, First Touch, Low Driven Shot, Rapid (8)

Technical, First Touch, Low Driven Shot, Rapid (8) Roles: Poacher++, Advanced Forward++

That's everything about the Empress of the Box Evolution in FC 26.

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